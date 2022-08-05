Exotic Bond Issuers Flee to Private Markets as Uncertainty Swirls

Carmen Arroyo
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Companies that issue exotic bonds are having a tough time getting deals done as macro-economic uncertainty rises and investors seek refuge in plain vanilla transactions. So, they are turning to a more traditional ally: private debt.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Borrowers in the esoteric ABS market repackage unusual assets into securities -- ranging from royalties to aircraft and shipping containers -- as opposed to conventional debt like credit cards or auto loans.

While overall non-traditional ABS is up year to date from last year, it’s not happening in all pockets of the esoteric market. There have been just two aircraft ABS sale -- including those backed by commercial and business aviation -- compared to eight at this point last year. And in whole business deals, there’s also been a decrease, with ten deals pricing year to date, compared to 14 at the same time last year.

As uncertainty settles in, most esoteric borrowers have been seeking out private partnerships instead. “In public markets there’s a lack of certainty around pricing,” said Yezdan Badrakhan, head of esoteric ABS at MUFG, in an interview. “Bank-led deals provide that certainty.”

Investment banks have reportedly been quick to jump in, providing issuers with bridge financing, term loans or increases in warehouse facilities to make up for the risk-off sentiment in the public markets. Separately, borrowers are also pursuing bilateral deals, such as private placements with investors they already have a relationship with, according to market participants.

Meanwhile, both traditional and non-traditional issuers which managed to bring deals to fruition the conventional way saw spreads widen as the market priced in uncertainty. In May, a commercial mortgage bond deal backed by debt linked to The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas cheapened by as much as 100 basis points on the lower tranches.

The surge in borrowing costs due to rising rates and investors asking for juicier terms has deterred companies in the esoteric ABS sub-sector from bringing more deals to market. In June, Carlyle Aviation Partners paid a coupon of 6% on the only tranche of its roughly $522 million aircraft deal, about double what it paid for a similar deal in November, where the coupon was 2.95% on the largest tranche. The bond was backed by leases with companies like InterGlobe Aviation Limited, Spirit Airlines Inc., Air Canada and Avianca.

The slower book building as a result only serves to exacerbate the situation. “One of the worst things that can happen for an investor in a deal is to get investment committee approval to do a transaction that ultimately fails due to lack of a demand,” said Rich Barnett, a partner leading the capital markets team at Castlelake LP, in an interview.

In contrast, private market lenders can skip time-consuming roadshows and arrange terms directly with issuers that won’t change in line with market fluctuations.

For esoteric issuers, tapping bank lines is also a way for the companies to prove to investors they are here for the long-run. “We believe one of the reasons they are turning to private markets is to show investors that they are a survivor and still have access to capital,” said Barnett.

From the banks’ perspective, the shift is an opportunity to build on relationships as well, said Badrakhan.

Yet, it is unlikely that the momentum will last. “They’ll go back to the structured markets,” said Badrakhan. “They are not totally moving away from it but the amount of capital going into private deals or bank lines is palpable.”

Relative Value: ABS

  • BofA analysts believe asset-backeds look cheap compared to short-dated corporates, as the basis between the ICE 1-5 Year AAA-A Corporate Index and the 1+ Year AAA-A US Fixed Rate ABS Index remains well above the pre-pandemic 2-year average

  • Within the asset class, the bank likes equipment ABS over prime auto loan bonds, the analysts wrote in their weekly note

  • Private student loan ABS also looks attractive compared to FFELP ABS, they said

Quotable

“If CLOs begin to meaningfully underperform the rest of the credit universe, we are prepared to step in as a liquidity provider and increase our allocation, likely alongside an overall increase in gross exposure,” wrote LibreMax Capital co-founder Greg Lippmann in a note seen by Bloomberg.

What’s Next

ABS deals in the queue include Toyota (prime auto loan ABS), Amherst Residential (single-family rental ABS), Hipgnosis (music royalties ABS), American Express (credit card ABS) and GM Financial (prime auto lease ABS).

(Corrects data in deck headline, third paragraph and removes chart to show that esoteric ABS has still increased overall in 2022)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China actions around Taiwan unjustified, disproportionate and provocative - Blinken

    PHNOM PENH (Reuters) -China's military drills around Taiwan in response to the U.S. house speaker's visit to the self-ruled island is a disproportionate and unjustified escalation, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday. Blinken said the United States has made it repeatedly clear to China it does not seek a crisis, adding that Washington and its allies were seriously concerned by its latest actions. China has been conducting the largest-ever military exercises in the Taiwan Strait, including launching live missiles around the island it claims as part of its sovereign territory.

  • US Treasuries Sink as Jobs Fuel Rate-Hike Bets: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries sank after data showed a booming labor market that might prompt the Federal Reserve to raise rates sharply at its next meeting.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteThe two-year Treasury yield jumped past 3.20% while the 10-year rate pushed past 2.80% after employers added 528,000 jobs last month, more t

  • Upstart (UPST) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Upstart's (UPST) second-quarter 2022 results are likely to reflect benefits from its strategy to operate as a multiproduct company and growing strength across its auto refinance product.

  • Lions Gate Surges as Starz Deal Talks Widen to Include Studio

    (Bloomberg) -- Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. jumped after saying it’s likely to announce a deal to spin off or sell a piece of its Starz cable network in September, with potential partners also showing interest in the company’s film and TV studios.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteShares surged 11% to $10.71 at 10:10 a.m. in

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy Stocks With Exposure to Lower Fuel Prices; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Let’s talk about fuel, specifically, let’s talk about petrofuels. Prices spiked to more than $120 per barrel in June, but are down to approximately $90 per barrel now. Slowing demand from both industry and retail consumers, likely due to the technical recession of 1H22, is putting downward pressure on prices. You’re likely familiar with at least one immediate effect, the 80-cent drop in gasoline prices over the past 6 weeks. These and other effects are starting to ripple through the economy. Jim

  • The Best Defense Dividend Stocks for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    The long history of the stock market tells us one of the best things you can do with your money is buy dividend stocks. Time and again studies show dividend stocks outperform nonpaying ones by healthy margins, and even when the market has generated negative returns across certain decades, income-generating stocks still produced gains. It's one of the reasons why I think the defense industry is an excellent place to look for investments for a lifetime of passive income.

  • This Dividend Stock Just Bought $520 Million of its Own Shares -- Should You Buy Too?

    Waste Management's business might be boring, but what it's doing for shareholders is quite exciting.

  • Copper Worth Nearly Half a Billion Dollars Goes Missing in China

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of Chinese companies are investigating why a commodities storage site in northern China is holding only one third of the copper concentrate they were financing, according to people familiar with the situation.Most Read from BloombergSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanTraders from more than a dozen mostly state-owned firms

  • Major EV Company’s Stock Nosedives – Time to Invest or Sell?

    Electric vehicle (EV) company Lucid drastically slashed its production outlook for 2022 by 50% citing supply chain issues, which sent the stock tumbling more than 12% in pre-market trading on August...

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks J.P. Morgan Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    Is the bear market over? This is the question that everyone wants to know. After a near-historic decline over the first half of the year, the stock market has been on a roll over the past month, with the S&P 500 rising nearly 9%, while the Nasdaq is up 14%. JPMorgan's chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic has an upbeat message for those concerned about the sustainability of the rally. “Risk markets are rallying despite some disappointing data releases, indicating bad news was already a

  • Investors shouldn't wait for the Fed to stop raising rates as the stock market historically bottoms 6 months before the last hike, Fundstrat says

    "We continue to see 2H 2022 as a rally period," Fundstrat said, adding that June was likely a bottom for the market and a bounce-back is in sight.

  • Apple Has Been Dethroned as the Most Held Robinhood Stock: Here's What Replaced It

    Last year, retail investors made their presence known to Wall Street like never before. Online trading platforms like Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), which have been especially popular among the retail crowd, rolled out the red carpet for everyday investors to put their money to work on Wall Street. Robinhood offers commission-free trading on the major U.S. exchanges, allows its customers to make fractional-share purchases, and gifts free shares of stock (at random) to new members.

  • Want Passive Income? Buy This Dividend Aristocrat, Down 31%

    After a significant drop in share price after earnings, Sherwin-Williams makes for an outstanding buy-and-hold forever stock.

  • The Democrats have taken aim at the stock market's safety net by taxing buybacks - potentially creating another headwind for investors

    The Democrats plan to put a 1% tax on share buybacks, as part of a deal to rescue Joe Biden's agenda.

  • I started the year with $3.85M but ‘have watched my accounts drop 20%.’ When I asked about it, I got ‘unsatisfactory’ answers from my financial adviser. That said, he ‘by and large has done well for me.’ What’s my move?

    Question: I have watched my accounts drop 20% this year, which is better than the market, but starting in March and again in May, I traded messages with my broker asking what, if any change in direction/investments they had made/would make given market volatility and challenging economic times, as I can see very little movement in the large basket of stocks they hold in my accounts. Or should there be a change in investment strategy and perhaps even going to some increased level of cash to take advantage of beaten down stocks? Answer: First up, the lack of quality communication between you and your broker is an issue – and could even be a reason to find someone who can and does explain what is happening with your accounts to you satisfactorily.

  • Tesla investors approve stock split; Musk to add factories

    Tesla shareholders on Thursday approved a three-for-one stock split, a move that will make the company's shares more accessible to smaller investors. Preliminary results of the shareholder vote were announced at the electric car and solar panel maker's annual meeting at its new factory in Austin, Texas. CEO Elon Musk also discussed at the meeting a major factory expansion in the future as the company moves toward a goal of making 20 million vehicles per year.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • This Warren Buffett Analogy Makes Picking Your Own Stocks a Slam Dunk

    On several occasions Warren Buffett has used an analogy that, when I first heard it, completely changed the way I approached investing. When asked about his methods for finding high-quality stocks, he describes a basketball coach walking down the street looking for potential players to recruit. Great basketball players have attributes such as dexterity, quickness, coordination, and high vertical jumps.

  • The stock market is headed for another big sell-off unless economic data quickly improves, Goldman Sachs says

    "[W]ait for additional clarity on the macro side before expecting a sustained and prolonged market turn," Goldman said.

  • 10 Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Before 2023

    In this article, we discuss 10 safe dividend stocks to buy before 2023. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and analysts’ views of dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Before 2023. As the global economy experienced a major slowdown this year, analysts around the world […]