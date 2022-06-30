Exotic Car Garage Floods In Miami

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

That’s gonna be one expensive insurance claim…

Not too long ago we covered the floods in Miami and a C8 Corvette driver who decided to drive his mid-engine sports car through deep water in a street. At the time we theorized one possible explanation for the insane move was that the guy could see the floodwaters were rising and his C8 was trapped, so he decided to chance driving it out instead of dealing with its assured destruction. Now we have a glimpse of a whole underground garage of exotic and luxury cars which didn’t get out.

Someone has posted online images of the garage, which apparently is at or below ground level. From the grime left behind by the water, it’s apparent it reached at least five feet in depth, maybe even higher. In case you’re wondering, most exotic supercars aren’t anywhere near that tall, so they were either completely submerged or floating in the muck.

This looks like one of those collector car storage garages people use to stash their toys because they don’t have room at their house. Since many live in high-rise condos in Miami and only get one parking stall, these kinds of options can be popular with enthusiasts.

In the video we see an impressive lineup of vehicles, including a couple of Rolls-Royce Cullinans, C7 Corvette, Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, and a smattering of Ferraris including an SF90 Stradale. Workers have windows and one of the back hatches open, a generator probably running a pump is heard running in the background, there’s still plenty of water on the floor, and the whole scene is pretty horrific.

While it might be more expensive, especially after this incident, if you use one of these storage garages it might be worth getting a spot in one of the upper levels.

