Exotic Pet Surrender event planned, and more Manitowoc-area news in weekly dose

MANITOWOC — An Exotic Pet Surrender event will be from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 3 at Ledgeview Nature Center, W2348 Short Road, Chilton.

According to a news release, area organizations will be accepting fish, invertebrates, reptiles, pet birds, small mammals and plants, no questions asked.

Domestic pets such as dogs, cats, rabbits, pigs and chickens are not accepted. Owners of domestic animals are advised to inquire with local pet shelters or rescues for options on rehoming their pets.

Animal ambassadors will be on hand to answer questions at the Dec. 3 event. Plus, there will be a photobooth for people take a photo of themselves with their rescued pet.

A leopard gecko.

In some areas, there are no rehoming options for exotic animals such as fish, birds and reptiles. Some pet owners who are unable to care for their pet may think releasing the animal is the right thing to do, but releasing a pet is harmful for the animal and the environment.

The event brings together a collection of area rehoming partners that provide responsible alternatives to releasing for exotic pet owners who are no longer able to care for their pets.

All surrendered pets will be available to adopt after a brief quarantine and evaluation period, the release said. J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue is hosting the event with help from several other area organizations including Reptile Rescue of Wisconsin, Wisconsin Sugar Glider Sanctuary & Rescue, Ledgeview Nature Center and University of Wisconsin Sea Grant/Water Resources Institutes. Email John Moyles at adoptions@jraar.org for more details.

Farm Wisconsin holds ‘Breakfast at the North Pole’ Dec. 2

Dec. 2, the North Pole moves a little closer to home. Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center, 7001 Gass Lake Road, Manitowoc, will transform into the home of Mr. and Mrs. Claus for a “Breakfast at the North Pole” event. Activities will run 9 a.m. to noon.

Headlining the event are two of Santa’s reindeer, live on site. Guests can meet the reindeer, take potential Christmas card photos and ask the attending elves questions about the four-legged visitors.

Also joining the morning will be Santa and Mrs. Claus. Attendees are encouraged to take a Christmas letter and wish list to share with the couple.

Enjoy a free carton of milk and fresh-baked cookie throughout the morning, courtesy of the dairy farm families of Manitowoc County and the Manitowoc County Dairy Promotions Committee. Their team will also host an interactive activity featuring dairy products and the holiday season.

The morning’s buffet will feature traditional favorites such as bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs, French toast sticks, pancakes and breakfast potatoes. After breakfast, guests are encouraged to create and take home a craft or two.

All “Breakfast at the North Pole” tickets include admission to the discovery center. Courtesy of the Manitowoc County Dairy Promotions Committee, the discovery center admission portion of all youth tickets (ages 3-12) has been waived. Admission to the discovery center is factored into the adult ticket price.

Guests are welcome to shorten their stop to a quick milk-and-cookie snack and visit with Mr. and Mrs. Claus — both of which are free all morning.

Tickets for the “Breakfast at the North Pole” event are free for ages 0-2, $14 for ages 3-12 and $29 for ages 13 and older. They are on sale at farmwisconsin.org or call the center at 920-726-6000.

Kiel Municipal Band’s Christmas Concert is Dec. 3

Kiel Municipal Band will present its annual Christmas Concert at 4 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Kiel High School Performing Arts Center. The band will perform traditional favorites of the Christmas season.

The concert opens with an arrangement of “Angels We Have Heard On High” by Arthur Harris, followed by another angel song arranged in swing style by Chris Sharp titled, “Hark, the Herald Angels Swing!”

Jon Weir, the band’s solo trumpet player, will come forward to share his vocal talents and sing a medley of American popular Christmas songs in “A Most Wonderful Christmas.”

Rounding out the program are Buryl Red’s arrangement of “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” the Mannheim Steamroller version of “Stille Nacht,” and the traditional collection of carols, Leroy Anderson’s “A Christmas Festival.”

Santa is taking time out from his busy schedule to make a visit to Kiel during the concert. Kids will have a chance to speak with Santa and get a treat as well.

The concert location at the Kiel High School Performing Arts Center is handicapped accessible. The concert is free and open to everyone. There will be a chance to make a free will donation.

‘The Art of Native American Dance’ set at Manitowoc library

Manitowoc Public Library, 707 Quay St., will host “Beyond Beadwork & Feathers: The Art of Native American Dance” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 28 in the Balkansky Community Room.

Experience the Anishinaabe culture of art and dance. Guest presenter/performer Marin (Mark) Denning will explain the dance styles and protocols of pow-wows, including traditional dance regalia, the meaning behind designs and the music.

Call 920-686-3010 or visit manitowoclibrary.org for more details.

Recycling Center accepting unwanted holiday lights

Manitowoc County Recycling Center, 3000 Basswood Road, is accepting unwanted holiday lights for free. The unwanted lights can be taken to the Recycling Center between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.

All string lights are accepted, as well was extension cords. Not accepted are garland, wreaths, trees and other lighted decorations.

Normal light bulbs, including spotlights, compact fluorescents, fluorescent tubes and incandescent bulbs, can be recycled, but normal fees apply, the center said.

Since it started the Christmas light recycling program in 2015, the center said more than 6,800 pounds have been collected. Call 920-683-4333 for more details.

