Is EXP Stock A Buy or Sell?

Is EXP stock a buy? Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) investors should pay attention to an increase in hedge fund sentiment in recent months. Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) was in 37 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. The all time high for this statistic is 41. There were 31 hedge funds in our database with EXP positions at the end of the third quarter. Our calculations also showed that EXP isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings).

Do Hedge Funds Think EXP Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At fourth quarter's end, a total of 37 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 19% from the third quarter of 2020. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards EXP over the last 22 quarters. With hedge funds' capital changing hands, there exists an "upper tier" of key hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

Is EXP A Good Stock To Buy?

The largest stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) was held by Citadel Investment Group, which reported holding $84.3 million worth of stock at the end of December. It was followed by Empyrean Capital Partners with a $52.9 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Millennium Management, Sunriver Management, and Long Pond Capital. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Sunriver Management allocated the biggest weight to Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP), around 4.58% of its 13F portfolio. Hill City Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 3.52 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to EXP.

As one would reasonably expect, some big names were leading the bulls' herd. Long Pond Capital, managed by John Khoury, assembled the biggest position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Long Pond Capital had $24.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Brad Dunkley and Blair Levinsky's Waratah Capital Advisors also initiated a $7.5 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new EXP investors: Herbert Frazier's Hill City Capital, Michael Cowley's Sandbar Asset Management, and Ken Grossman and Glen Schneider's SG Capital Management.

Let's go over hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) but similarly valued. These stocks are Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA), Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX), TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI), Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG), Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL), Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK), and Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC). This group of stocks' market caps are similar to EXP's market cap.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position DAVA,10,162836,-1 CROX,41,620578,6 FTI,35,545147,4 NEOG,16,49316,-2 FL,26,773968,0 UPWK,34,548991,7 THC,34,1210954,1 Average,28,558827,2.1 [/table]

As you can see these stocks had an average of 28 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $559 million. That figure was $378 million in EXP's case. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) is the least popular one with only 10 bullish hedge fund positions. Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for EXP is 80.6. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 81.2% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 26 percentage points. These stocks gained 7.9% in 2021 through April 1st and still beat the market by 0.4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on EXP as the stock returned 33.5% since the end of Q4 (through 4/1) and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

