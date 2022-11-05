eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.045

eXp World Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EXPI) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.045 per share on 28th of November. This means the annual payment will be 1.6% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

eXp World Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. However, eXp World Holdings' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio will be 14%, which makes us pretty comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

eXp World Holdings Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is tough to make a judgement on how stable a dividend is when the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. eXp World Holdings has impressed us by growing EPS at 68% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

We Really Like eXp World Holdings' Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think eXp World Holdings might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for eXp World Holdings that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

