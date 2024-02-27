Expanded Cooke Co. broadband goes out for bids; early primary voting ends Friday

Feb. 27—Companies that want to partner with Cooke County to expand local broadband coverage have until late March to bid on the work.

Cooke County commissioners voted Monday to put out a new Request for Proposals (RFP) to offer vendors the chance to bid on (1) fiber networking; (2) wireless networking; or (3) a combination of both. Any providers that want to get some, or all, of that business have until March 21 to submit their bids to county officials.

Cooke County has about $2.7 million leftover from federal stimulus dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) issued by Congress and the Biden administration that has to be committed to infrastructure work by the end of 2024, and said work must be complete by the end of 2026.

Commissioners appointed a broadband committee in 2022 to study how best to extend affordable, high-speed internet to underserved parts of the county, including Callisburg and the banks of the Red River. That group issued recommendations later that year to the court. They included proposed partnerships with Nortex and wireless provider Next Link to provide 100MB download service to about 92 percent of the county's homes and businesses. This latest request for bids comes after revisions from the committee and County Auditor Shelly Atteberry at the request of the commissioners court.

There has also been a rash of new broadband funding schemes trotted by state and federal officials over the last year. Texas state Comptroller Glenn Hegar oversees a $600 million pot intended to help local communities expand high-speed web access, in addition to even more broadband funding from a statewide measure approved by Texas voters a month ago. The Biden Administration has also committed several billion dollars in the last year to improving rural broadband coverage.

Primary voting

Early voting for the March 5 primary runs through Friday at the Cooke County Clerk's Office, located in the Cooke County Courthouse Annex in downtown Gainesville.

All mail-in ballots must be postmarked before Election Day, March 5, at 7 p.m. — save for overseas and military voter ballots.