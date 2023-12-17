Expanding Collier Mosquito Control District boundaries will benefit public health, comfort

Collier County is growing by record numbers, and thousands of new residents join our community every year. They move here for the beaches, beautiful weather and an easy-going way of life. However, our new neighbors may not be prepared for the onslaught of mosquitoes that come with living in paradise.

That's where we come in. The Collier Mosquito Control District (District) is committed to community investment by contributing to a healthy, high quality of life in Southwest Florida thorough scientifically sound and environmentally sustainable mosquito management. The district has an innovative and financially responsible plan to continue meeting our community's needs as our population grows.

The first step of this plan is expanding the district boundaries, which have remained unchanged since 2004. The expanded boundaries will include areas of north and east Collier County that are rapidly growing and currently underserved. Looking to the future, the new boundaries also include areas that will soon be developed, meaning that mosquito control will be one less thing those residents need to worry about when moving into their new homes. Senior district staff and our district board of commissioners worked closely with environmental groups and other local elected officials to make sure we went about this effort responsibly. This process ended with unanimous support from the Board of Collier County Commissioners and the initiative was supported by 71% of affected residents in a referendum. District expansion provides no added tax burden on those currently residing within district boundaries.

The Florida Legislature created the Collier Mosquito Control District and requires the passage of a local bill before the expansion becomes official. This effort has the unanimous support of Collier's legislative delegation. HB 509 has been filed by Representative Lauren Melo and will be considered by the Florida House of Representatives during the 2024 legislative session, which begins in January. We are thankful for the partnership of our local legislators who recognize the immense need to expand the district's boundaries to better serve our community. We will work closely with state leaders in Tallahassee during the legislative session to advocate for responsible mosquito management for our residents.

The district prides itself on being good stewards of taxpayer dollars, and the expansion process has been open and transparent as we look forward to meeting the needs of our community. We have solicited public comment to allow residents the opportunity to provide their input on the process, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

Mosquitoes are the deadliest animals on the planet. This year, we have seen Dengue, West Nile and even Malaria cases in Florida. As our population grows, the threat of mosquito-borne illness grows with it. The sustainability of a comprehensive and responsible mosquito control organization, such as the Collier Mosquito Control District, is vital for the continued health and safety of our area's residents and visitors. This expansion project ensures that we will continue to enjoy the paradise we all love while mitigating the risks posed by mosquitos.

It has been an honor to serve as the chairman of Collier Mosquito Control District’s Board of Commissioners and shepherd our district expansion plans to this point. The district’s integrated pest management plan is based on sound and proven science, and we look forward to serving the growing areas of our community while continuing to provide the high-quality mosquito control that those already within the district boundaries have come to expect.

If you have any questions about mosquito control or want to visit our facility to learn more about how we control mosquitoes in Collier County, call us at 239-436-1000 or email us at info@cmcd.org.

Commissioner Russell Burland is chair of the Collier Mosquito Control District.

