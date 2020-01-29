Expanding Image Exchange in New York State: Introducing Express Connect

eHealth Technologies, HealtheConnections launch new service supporting image sharing for smaller practices

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth Technologies, a leading imaging solutions provider for health information exchange (HIE), and HealtheConnections, the regional health information organization (RHIO) serving healthcare providers in 26 counties of New York state, are proud to announce a new development designed specifically for smaller practices to share and view diagnostic quality images.

Express Connect is a customized configuration of the eHealth Connect Image® Exchange platform that enables clinics, smaller hospitals and imaging services providers the opportunity to share imaging studies with patient care teams quickly and securely. The development makes it possible for small, local, and cloud-based PACS (Picture Archiving and Communications Systems) to participate in the HealtheConnections imaging network with a simple, secure integration for no additional cost.

eHealth Connect® Image Exchange allows care providers to share imaging studies for immediate community-wide access through their health information exchange (HIE) and has been built-in to HIE platforms—like HealtheConnections—across the country. Most of the larger hospitals in the region served by HealtheConnections have been benefiting from this highly automated platform for sharing medical images for years. Now these same capabilities are available for smaller practices to share images by way of Express Connect.

Sharing medical imaging studies between providers has always been costly and time-consuming, particularly for smaller practices. Through the HIE, doctors and other medical staff are realizing the value of immediate access to images, alleviating a variety of inefficiencies that currently plague radiologic offices.

Smaller practices across the region can participate in the HealtheConnections image sharing network in a matter of days, because of this new offering. In sharp contrast with other image sharing solutions that are not integrated with HIEs, Express Connect makes it possible for radiology and cardiology images to be shared with other provider locations with virtually no effort. Patient matching, image identification and sharing happens behind the scenes, enabling staff at these facilities to focus their attention on caring for their patients.

HealtheConnections makes 200,000 additional imaging studies available every month through 35 sources, the largest in New York state. These are available either through a provider portal or pushed directly into a user's local PACS. With a patient's consent, an authorized provider can quickly and securely access and view diagnostic-quality images. This eliminates the need for discs, faxes, and excess phone calls to track down missing images – a huge opportunity to streamline operations.

"Image Exchange Services to community participants has been mostly from hospital and larger radiology service centers. By efficiently expanding to smaller radiology service centers, we are now able to provide more inclusive imaging information to all participants," said Rob Hack, President and CEO of HealtheConnections. "Sharing this important imaging information to the communities we serve, at the point of care, introduces cost savings, efficiencies in the clinician's workflow, and improvements in patient experience of care."