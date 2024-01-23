Expanding Wichita company faces tax lien, but why?

Oxford Senior Living, which recently closed on its purchase of the former Kansas Masonic Home, has a more than $200,000 lien against it.

In an e-mailed statement, the company explained the lien — which it expects will go away once the company provides requested documentation — is related to pandemic tax credits.

“In December of 2023, Oxford was notified that the IRS was disallowing some tax credits that were taken during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021,” the statement said. “The IRS is requesting additional documentation to substantiate the credits taken related to covid relief. Oxford has received verbal communication that the lien will be removed upon review of the requested documentation.”

With the purchase of the former Masonic Home, which Oxford is now renovating, the company has 24 communities in five Midwest states.