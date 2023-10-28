Expansion hopes for Stoke-on-Trent low-cost food hub

Marie Shaw said the food from the hub had made a tremendous difference to her family

A charity running hubs providing low-cost food has said it hopes to expand help to struggling families in Stoke-on-Trent.

In September, the Bread and Butter Thing (TBBT) launched provision at the city's Bentilee Family Hub, benefitting 80 families a week.

Families can buy three bags of food for £8.50, with the scheme's Rebecca Booth saying demand is high.

"I'm anticipating we'll be busy this winter," she said.

But she added: "Hopefully we will be coming further afield around the area."

She said of users: "They've been very grateful. We've had some families that are working [and still] struggling for money, so for £8.50 they get quite a lot..."

The scheme, which redistributes surplus food from farms and supermarkets, is being funded by Comic Relief and Tu Clothing.

Rebecca Booth said demand was high

Service user Marie Shaw said her family of four benefitted hugely from the charity's hub in Stoke-on-Trent.

"When you've got a family to feed and you don't have a lot of money, this helps tremendously," she said.

Her son's school had made her aware of the hub and she texted them to register, Mrs Shaw explained.

The three bags supplied to members of TBBT's scheme contain fruit and veg, chilled products and food cupboard staples. They are intended to last a week.

Residents wanting to use the hub can register and receive a text message 48 hours before it opens each week.

