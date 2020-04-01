Expara, a Singapore-based VC, wants to mobilize the startup community to fight COVID-19

SINGAPORE, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Expara is looking for entrepreneurs and start-ups who are developing innovative solutions to the wide range of challenges the world is facing due to the COVID-19. The current pandemic is causing pain and suffering on a global scale and unprecedented social and economic disruption.

www.virtech.expara.com More

"Governments and corporates are struggling against the virus and Expara wants to invite entrepreneurs and startups to join the battle," says Douglas Abrams, CEO of Expara.

Expara is now accepting applications for the Expara VirTech Global Accelerator, a program designed to train and mentor the most promising startups from all around the world. Selected teams will receive 3 months of intensive online acceleration, mentorship and funding up to US$50,000, culminating in an online Demo Day. No face-to-face interaction will be required.

Some of the potential areas of interest for the accelerator include:

Detection: New and improved ways to detect viruses.

Information: New tools to help share information about pandemics.

Prevention and protection: Solutions to help protect people from infection and slow the spread of the virus in communities.

Mitigation: Solutions improving the life quality and work efficiency during and after global pandemics.

Interested startups may apply at www.virtech.expara.com.

About Expara

Expara is Singapore's pioneer and leader in early-stage venture capital and venture services, as well as an experienced provider of acceleration, incubation, entrepreneurship training, and mentorship to start-ups from all around the world. The company is headquartered in Singapore with offices and presence in Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Poland.

Expara has 20 years of experience in acceleration and incubation during which they have trained and mentored more than 8000 entrepreneurs. In excess of 150 startup companies have graduated from their venture acceleration programs. The company has also successfully launched five venture capital funds in SEA since 2007, investing in over 80 startups.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200331/2765121-1

SOURCE Expara