What Should We Expect From 1000mercis's (EPA:ALMIL) Earnings Over The Next Few Years?

1000mercis's (EPA:ALMIL) released its most recent earnings update in April 2019, which confirmed that the company faced a substantial headwind with earnings falling by -20%. Below, I've presented key growth figures on how market analysts predict 1000mercis's earnings growth trajectory over the next few years and whether the future looks brighter. Note that I will be looking at net income excluding extraordinary items to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Analysts' outlook for the coming year seems rather subdued, with earnings increasing by a single digit 3.4%. The growth outlook in the following year seems much more optimistic with rates reaching double digit 20% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting €6.9m by 2022.

Even though it’s informative knowing the growth year by year relative to today’s figure, it may be more beneficial to gauge the rate at which the earnings are rising or falling on average every year. The advantage of this method is that it ignores near term flucuations and accounts for the overarching direction of 1000mercis's earnings trajectory over time, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I put a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 15%. This means that, we can assume 1000mercis will grow its earnings by 15% every year for the next couple of years.

For 1000mercis, I've compiled three pertinent factors you should further examine:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is ALMIL worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ALMIL is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives: Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of ALMIL? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

