What Should We Expect From Abbott Laboratories’s (NYSE:ABT) Earnings Over The Next Year?

On 31 December 2018, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) released its earnings update. Generally, analyst consensus outlook appear cautiously optimistic, with profits predicted to increase by 44% next year relative to the past 5-year average growth rate of -13%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of US$2.3b, we can expect this to reach US$3.4b by 2020. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

View our latest analysis for Abbott Laboratories

How will Abbott Laboratories perform in the near future?

Longer term expectations from the 19 analysts covering ABT’s stock is one of positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I’ve inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

NYSE:ABT Future Profit January 26th 19 More

By 2022, ABT’s earnings should reach US$5.1b, from current levels of US$2.3b, resulting in an annual growth rate of 27%. EPS reaches $2.91 in the final year of forecast compared to the current $1.32 EPS today. Margins are currently sitting at 7.6%, which is expected to expand to 14% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Abbott Laboratories, I’ve put together three pertinent factors you should further examine:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is Abbott Laboratories worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Abbott Laboratories is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of Abbott Laboratories? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



