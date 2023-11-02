'We do expect to be able to get all our Americans out'

Families say guidance from the U.S. government has been sporadic and unreliable for Americans trying to leave besieged Gaza. Also in the news: Eric Trump is expected to testify in a New York fraud trial and the Texas Rangers cinched their first-ever World Series title for the franchise.

Americans under siege in Gaza worried about evacuation underway

Hundreds of U.S. citizens trapped in the besieged Gaza Strip have desperately waited to be evacuated into Egypt as President Joe Biden promised to get Americans out safely.

U.S. citizens and their families attempting to leave the territory are waiting to receive a specific date of departure through the Rafah Crossing in southern Gaza by email within the next 24 to 72 hours, U.S. officials told them. But the situation on the ground is complicated.

Getting out of the region isn't so easy: The densely populated region isn't safe amid Israel's airstrikes. And some Americans went to the Rafah Crossing and were told that only international NGO staff, nationals of neighboring countries and injured people were allowed through.

President Joe Biden said he thinks there should be a humanitarian “pause” in the war. Biden was talking to a roomful of supporters gathered in Minneapolis for a reelection fundraiser Wednesday when he was interrupted by a protester calling for a cease-fire.

Muslim Americans are skeptical about a strategy to combat Islamophobia the White House claims to be developing, saying that the administration lacked credibility on the issue given its robust backing of Israel’s military.

Keep reading: Investigations into drugs found on Hamas fighters and one Israeli and one Palestinian share their grief in a special episode of USA TODAY's 5 Things podcast. For weekday updates on the war, sign up here.

US President Joe Biden speaks about his Bidenomics agenda at Dutch Creek Farms in Northfield, Minnesota, on November 1, 2023.

Oregon teachers walk off the job in newest wave of US labor movement

Schools are closed for the second day in a row Thursday after teachers in Portland, Oregon, went on strike, shuttering school for some 45,000 students in the state's biggest city. The Portland Association of Teachers union said it was the first-ever teachers strike in the district. Concerns over large class sizes, salaries that haven't kept up with inflation and a lack of resources prompted the strike, one of the latest signs of a growing organized labor movement in the U.S. that's seen thousands of workers in various sectors take to the picket lines this year. Portland Public Schools said it doesn't have the money to meet the union's demands. Read more

Here's why the U.S. labor movement is so popular but union membership is dwindling.

Teachers and their supporters hold signs, chant and rally the crowd with bullhorns on the first day of a teacher's strike in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.

More news to know now

Mike Johnson's challenging first week as speaker

House Speaker Mike Johnson’s first week serving as the top leader in the lower chamber revealed the tumultuous times ahead for the Louisiana Republican as he embarks on his first legislative battle with the Senate and White House − while members of his own party fight each other. Johnson on Mondayunveiled legislation from House Republicans that would provide $14 billion in U.S. military assistance for Israel as it fights its war against Hamas. But the bill is a non-starter for both the Democratic-controlled Senate and President Joe Biden's administration because it doesn't include provisions for other U.S. allies, such as Ukraine. Read more

Liz Cheney says new Speaker Mike Johnson is a ''dangerous'' person to lead the House.

Praise of Mike Johnson draws rebuttals and rebukes.

The House voted against expelling Rep. George Santos as he faces fraud charges.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) (center) walks through the United States Capitol Rotunda with Senators Ron Johnson (R-WI), left, and Rick Scott (R-FL), right, heading to a meeting with Senators on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.

Eric Trump expected to testify in his father's real estate fraud trial

Eric Trump is expected to testify as soon as Thursday in his father's real estate fraud trial. His testimony comes after his brother, Donald Trump Jr. took to the witness stand in a case in which $250 million in damages and a New York ban on the iconic Trump Organization is at stake. In the fraud case, the New York Attorney General's Office has described financial statements concerning Donald Trump's assets and liabilities from 2011 to 2021 as "fraudulent and misleading." Donald Trump Jr. said Wednesday he didn't recall whether he worked on financial statements, and when it came to various accounting issues, he said he relied on the expertise of others. Eric Trump will be followed by his father and sister Ivanka Trump's testimonies next week. Read more

Donald Trump hits Judge Engoron over his family's testimony.

Eric Trump arrives at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in New York.

Rangers' seal first World Series title in franchise history

The Texas Rangers, with a 5-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks, are finally World Series champions for the first time in franchise history. The Rangers, who lost 102 games just two years ago, no longer have to hear about all of their past heartbreaks. Wednesday night at Chase Field, it was Marcus Semien who finally let his guard down, destroying a Paul Sewald fastball to provide the final blow, a two-run ninth-inning home run. Read more

Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien rounds the bases screaming after hitting a two-run homer in the ninth inning.

Photo of the day: Remembering legendary Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight

Iconic as he was controversial, Bob Knight for decades embodied the spirit of basketball in a corner of the world mad about it. Knight died at 83 in Bloomington this week. At the height of his success, few in the sport were more recognizable, or more noteworthy. Read more about his life and legacy here.

Indiana coach Bob Knight celebrates the Hoosiers' 1987 NCAA regional championship with Steve Alford (12) and CBS broadcasters Billy Packer, left, and Brent Musburger.

