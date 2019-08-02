What Should We Expect From Adval Tech Holding AG's (VTX:ADVN) Earnings In The Next Couple Of Years?

The latest earnings announcement Adval Tech Holding AG (VTX:ADVN) released in March 2019 suggested that the company benefited from a slight tailwind, eventuating to a single-digit earnings growth of 0.3%. Below, I've laid out key numbers on how market analysts view Adval Tech Holding's earnings growth trajectory over the next couple of years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. Note that I will be looking at net income excluding extraordinary items to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Market analysts' prospects for next year seems optimistic, with earnings expanding by a robust 19%. This growth seems to continue into the following year with rates reaching double digit 29% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting CHF12m by 2022.

While it is useful to understand the growth rate year by year relative to today’s value, it may be more beneficial gauging the rate at which the company is rising or falling on average every year. The advantage of this method is that we can get a bigger picture of the direction of Adval Tech Holding's earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I put a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 10.0%. This means, we can anticipate Adval Tech Holding will grow its earnings by 10.0% every year for the next couple of years.

