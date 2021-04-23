What to Expect From AMD This Earnings Season

TipRanks
·2 min read

Earnings season is picking up steam and on Tuesday, after the bell, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) will announce its quarterly results.

Going by recent positive pre-announcements from peers, Intel and Nvidia – both expect to post higher revenue than prior guidance – Deutsche Bank’s Ross Seymore anticipates “another characteristic beat/raise.”

“Overall,” the 5-star analyst said, “We expect another solid quarter from AMD, as the company is firing on all cylinders (server CPUs, game consoles, notebook/desktop CPUs, discrete GPUs), with supply-limited potential for incremental upside to the company's 1Q guidance and its CY21 rev growth outlook (DBe +40% y/y for CY21 vs. AMD guide of +37%).”

Over the past year, AMD has benefited from the WFH trend. Any worries that with reopenings, this tailwind will subside are evidently misplaced.

IDC/Gartner data points to 55% and 32% year-over-year growth in PCs, respectively, and Seymore thinks the company’s C&G (computing and graphics) segment could spring a positive surprise, “albeit somewhat limited by continued foundry supply constraints.”

In EESC (enterprise, embedded and semi-custom), the analyst forecasts a “somewhat smoother game console cycle than prior cycles,” while for the Rome server business, Seymore expects “continued growth” and will hope to glean some insight on “customer engagement” with the new EPYC Milan products.

Overall, Seymore calls for Q1 revenue of $3.25 billion, amounting to an 82% year-over-year uptick and slightly above the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. EPS is expected to hit $0.45, a cent above the Street’s call.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, Seymore expects AMD will guide for revenue to increase by 72% year-over-year to $3.33 billion, roughly 2% higher than Wall Street’s $3.28 billion estimate. Once again, the 2Q21 EPS estimate of $0.47, is a cent higher than the Street’s forecast.

Interestingly, however, despite the glowing review and elevated expectations, Seymore has a Hold rating for AMD shares. The analyst cites a valuation which “sufficiently reflects the company’s growth potential and any upside to EPS,” as the reason for staying on the sidelines. Seymore’s $90 price target implies one-year upside of 9%. (To watch Seymore’s track record, click here)

Looking at the consensus breakdown, most analysts disagree. 13 Buy reviews are joined by 5 Holds and 1 Sell, all resulting in a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The average price target stands at $103.59, suggesting shares will add 25% over the coming months. (See AMD stock analysis on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for chip stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Recommended Stories

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Piling Into Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)?

    At Insider Monkey, we pore over the filings of nearly 887 top investment firms every quarter, a process we have now completed for the latest reporting period. The data we’ve gathered as a result gives us access to a wealth of collective knowledge based on these firms’ portfolio holdings as of December 31st. In this […]

  • Why AMD Stock Popped After Intel's Earnings Beat

    Shares of rising Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) rival and fellow semiconductors giant Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) popped in early trading on the Nasdaq Friday, the first day after Intel's disappointing Q1 2021 earnings report. Intel, if you haven't heard, actually beat on its Q1 earnings. Regardless, Intel reported a steep 540 basis point decline in its gross margin to 55.2%, and it saw its operating margin cut nearly in half as the company spent heavily to race to catch up to its rivals in advanced computer chips.

  • Intel stock suffers worst day of the year after analysts point to AMD as a reason for data-center weakness

    Intel Corp. shares were headed for their worst day of the year Friday, after an earnings report that beat expectations but showed worrisome declines in data-center sales.

  • Advanced Micro Devices Is Well-Positioned To Grow With The Acquisition Of Xilinx

    Last October, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) announced the decision to acquire Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX), with the goal of expanding its technology portfolio. The $35 billion all-stock transaction was approved by the shareholders of both companies on April 7, and the next step is regulatory approval. According to an announcement by AMD, the deal is likely to close before the end of this year. A careful evaluation of the combined business suggests AMD is well-positioned to report stellar earnings growth in the coming years, and the stock is trading in undervalued territory as well. Xilinx Will Open New Doors To understand how Xilinx will add value to AMD’s existing business, one needs to consider the technical aspects of the semiconductors manufactured by both companies. Xilinx is a global leader in designing field-programmable gate arrays, which are commonly referred to as FPGAs. Unlike microprocessors that come out of factories, the chip structure of FPGAs can be changed even after the unit is packaged, and this adds a degree of flexibility to these chips. Such chips were used in the very early days of the internet as well, but microprocessors took over as FPGAs proved to be too slow and too complicated. Over the last few years, Xilinx has done a remarkable job of bringing down the costs of producing FPGAs even when chips are produced at a small scale. What’s more, the company has reinvented the technological aspects to substantially improve the performance of its chips. The requirements of product designers are changing rapidly as a result of the widespread adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and 5G, but microprocessors lack the flexibility to cater to these changing requirements. FPGAs, on the other hand, can be customized according to the specific requirements of the designer. With this in mind, it is easy to see why the deal will open many doors for AMD, especially when it comes to the data center segment, which is rapidly evolving. According to data from AMD, the acquisition of Xilinx will increase its addressable target market opportunity from $79 billion to $110 billion. In addition, the company will realize both revenue and cost synergies as a result of the expected business combination. AMD Poised To Gain Share In PC Market The company relies on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) for the designing of its chips, and this business relationship has helped AMD gain market share in the PC space. Intel Corporation (INTC), the largest player in the PC chip space and AMD’s main rival, has yet to introduce its 7nm chips whereas AMD, thanks to its relationship with TSM, has been offering 7nm chips for well over a year now. By the time Intel finally launches 7nm chips, AMD will be on track to introduce 5nm chips as well. This technological advantage will help AMD gain market share in the mature PC market in the coming years. Analysts Weigh In Raymond James analyst Chris Caso initiated coverage of Advanced Micro Devices on April 15, assigning the chipmaker a Buy rating and a price target of $100 (24% upside potential). According to the analyst, Intel’s focus on in-house chip production will give AMD an edge as the latter is already ahead of the production curve. Turning to the rest of the Street, AMD’s Moderate Buy consensus rating breaks down into 13 Buys, 5 Holds and 1 Sell. At $104.44, the average analyst price target suggests 30% upside potential. (See Advanced Micro Devices stock analysis on TipRanks) Takeaway Advanced Micro Devices will acquire Xilinx in an all-stock transaction valued at $35 billion. This acquisition will help the company grow its presence in the data center industry, and AMD is likely to be the go-to solutions provider of product designers who are concerned about the flexibility of chip infrastructure. The company is positioned to capture PC market share as well, and its edge over Intel is likely to remain a feature at least through the end of 2025. AMD seems attractively priced in the market today, and the expected rollout of 5G technology will drive considerable growth. Disclosure: On the date of publication, Dilantha De Silva did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

  • Veeva Systems Secures A New Buy Point; Pool's Breakout Makes A Bullish Splash

    MCO may require a lot more time before it gets its mojo back and delivers a triple-A-rating breakout.

  • Alphabet to Introduce Executive Bonuses Partly Tied to ESG Goals

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. said it will create a bonus program for senior executives that’s partly based on their performance in supporting environmental, social and governance goals.The program will begin in 2022, the company’s Chairman John Hennessey wrote in an annual proxy filing. ESG goals “have long been a key part of Alphabet and Google’s work,” he added in a letter to shareholders. The Google parent company will hold its annual meeting on June 2.Hennessey also addressed diversity and workplace harassment in the letter, saying the Alphabet board agreed on a series of “principles and improvements” that incorporated input from employees and stockholders. That included the creation of a new Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Council, which comprises senior company executives and external experts in the field.“The Board also now reviews the effectiveness of our sexual harassment and retaliation prevention programs, and proposed changes, on a quarterly basis,” Hennessey wrote.Alphabet also disclosed business transactions with companies affiliated with Google founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page. From the start of 2020 through March 31, 2021, it charged LTA Research & Exploration LLC, owned by an entity affiliated with Brin, approximately $3.5 million.In the same time frame, it charged Kitty Hawk Corp. $1.9 million in rent and operating expenses to occupy two buildings in Mountain View, California, and Wisk Aero LLC $616,000 to occupy a third. Both companies are affiliated with Page, according to the proxy filing.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • United Parcel Service (UPS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, United Parcel Service (UPS) closed at $178.96, marking a +0.82% move from the previous day.

  • Imagining Berkshire Hathaway after Buffett: Who will be CEO, what else will change — and what won’t

    The passage of time guarantees that Berkshire Hathaway will one day be without the man synonymous with creating one of the world’s most valuable and admired businesses. While ground-level management of Berkshire Hathaway’s BRK.ABRK.B decentralized individual business units will continue unchanged, filling Warren Buffett’s shoes will require some changes. The most important role to fill will be CEO, one of three jobs now held by Buffett (he is also chairman and chief investment officer).

  • Crypto Lender Celsius Tells Clients to Increase Collateral in Case of Margin Calls

    The lender said clients should be prepared for margin calls because of “market conditions.”

  • Apple Stock Buybacks, Dividend Hike Could Be Sugar On Top For March Quarter

    Wall Street expects Apple to report strong sales of iPhones, iPads and Macs when it posts March-quarter results. But changes to the company's capital return plan could be the sugar on top.

  • Is Boeing Stock A Buy Ahead Of Earnings Report While New 737 Issue Lingers?

    Boeing is still working on a fix for wiring issues that affect its 737 jets. With trouble containing for the 737 Max is Boeing stock a good buy now? Investors should look at the aerospace giant's fundamentals and the BA stock chart.

  • Netflix Stock Is Stuck In a Rut. How It Could Become a Surprise Reopening Play.

    Netflix shares are down 14% from their recent high, but bulls argue that the streaming giant’s real growth is still to come.

  • Moderna Is More Than Its Covid Vaccine. Why It’s Time to Buy the Stock.

    The drugmaker has the cash and the messenger RNA platform to drive years of strong growth. And for a biotech, it’s inexpensive.

  • Top Analyst Reports for Facebook, Cisco & Chevron

    Top Analyst Reports for Facebook, Cisco & Chevron

  • Which tech stocks can build on pandemic gains? Fund manager Ryan Jacob offers these two names.

    Fund manager Ryan Jacob has survived plenty of market crises. The Jacob internet Fund got its start in 1999 and is still going strong. He lays out two tech stocks for right now.

  • Why Naked Brand Stock Popped Today

    Naked Brand Group's (NASDAQ: NAKD) stock price climbed 4.8% on Friday after the swimwear and intimate apparel maker said its shareholders voted to approve the sale of its traditional retail business. Naked Brand Group will now divest its unprofitable Bendon brick-and-mortar operations and focus solely on its e-commerce platform. CEO Justin Davis-Rice said the company would also consider purchasing other businesses to bolster Naked's online growth initiatives.

  • Man killed by deputy recalled as storyteller, jokester

    Andrew Brown Jr.’s easy smile, which belied hardship, loss and troubles with the law, was memorable for his dimples, his relatives said. The 42-year-old Black man from Elizabeth City, North Carolina, was shot to death Wednesday by one or more deputy sheriffs trying to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants. The shooting has prompted protests and demands for accountability in the eastern North Carolina city of about 18,000.

  • House votes to make Washington, DC, the US's 51st state

    The bill faces serious hurdles in the Senate, where it likely won't receive the 60 votes necessary to overcome a filibuster.

  • ‘I’m not your food’: Jogger films himself being chased by ‘hungry bear’ through national park

    ‘Hey, no! I don’t care if you’re hungry. I’m not your food,’ says runner as bear follows him

  • Donald Trump says LeBron James is ‘racist’ and dividing the United States

    NBA star says he deleted Ma’Khia Bryant tweet because it was ‘being used to create more hate’