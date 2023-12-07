What to expect from another round of snow forecast for Colorado mountains, ski areas

First it will be the wind, then the cold and finally the snow.

Another storm system, albeit a disorganized one, is heading into Colorado. It looks like the same areas where as much as 4 feet of snow fell will see the most snow, but not as much as last weekend's storm.

Just how much snow the Fort Collins area receives is up in the air.

Here's a look at the incoming storm, including timing, travel impacts and forecast snowfall totals.

Wind gusts up to 80 mph just the beginning of the storm

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning until 5 p.m. Thursday for the central and northern foothills and mountains, including Rocky Mountain National Park, Estes Park and Red Feather Lakes.

Fort Collins is just east of the warning area and will not see those high winds. Winds in the city Thursday are expected to be 11 mph to 16 mph in the morning, gusting to 25 mph with similar wind speeds into the night.

Estes Park could see gusts of 50 mph or more throughout Thursday. Longs Peak is forecast to see gusts as high as 92 mph Thursday.

Consistent west winds of 35 mph to 45 mph with gusts to 80 mph expected at higher elevations. This will create difficult travel for high profile vehicles.

A cold front arrives early Friday morning, resulting in Fort Collins seeing a 20 degree drop in high temperatures from 62 degrees Thursday to 42 degrees Friday.

Strong west winds will develop over the higher terrain today through this evening. The strongest winds will impact mountain passes, areas above timberline, and the foothills. Sustained speeds between 30-45 mph are expected, along with gusts as high as 80 mph. #COwx pic.twitter.com/3XF576UOzO — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 7, 2023

Friday looks like best chance of snow to impact travel

The National Weather Service has high confidence in snow arriving Friday into Friday night for the mountains and foothills with some snow reaching the Interstate 25 corridor, mainly around Denver and south.

Could be a brief but intense snow during the Friday morning commute in the Denver area then possibility of accumulating snow Friday evening and night, possibly impacting the evening commute, though I-25 corridor travel impacts are expected to be minimal. Mountain travel could see impacts, including Interstate 70 as you gain elevation, Colorado Highway 14 near Cameron Pass and U.S. Highway 40.

Impacts to Denver International Airport travel should be negligible.

The next system arrives overnight producing light to moderate snow across the mountains and foothills. This could lead to minor impacts such as hazardous travel along slick roads. #COwx pic.twitter.com/0e2KJ3EyRD — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 7, 2023

Snowfall forecast for Fort Collins area, other Colorado areas

Here are forecast snowfall totals Thursday through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service:

Fort Collins area

Fort Collins: 0-2 inches

Loveland: 0-2 inches

Wellington: 0-1 inches

Windsor: 0-1 inches

Greeley: 0-1 inches

Estes Park: 0-2 inches

Red Feather Lakes: 0-3 inches

Virginia Dale: 0-2 inches

Berthoud: 0-3 inches

Buckhorn Mountain: 0-3 inches

Cameron Pass: 3-10 inches

Bear Lake (Rocky Mountain National Park): 2-7 inches

Statewide

Denver: 1-5 inches

DIA: 0-4 inches

Boulder: 0-4 inches

Highlands Ranch: 1-7 inches

Castle Rock: 2-8 inches

Berthoud Pass: 3-9 inches

Eisenhower Tunnel: 3-7 inches

Winter Park: 3-7 inches

Rabbit Ears: 4-8 inches

Mount Zirkle: 7-13

Vail Pass: 2-7 inches

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado weather: Wind, sharp temperature drop and snow in forecast