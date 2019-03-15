What to expect from Apple's WWDC 2019?

Apple has announced that its next Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will be held June 3-7, 2019, at the McEnery Convention Center in San José, California, USA. This 30th edition of the event will once again bring together developers and creatives from around the globe.

Apple claims to have 1.4 billion active devices worldwide currently running its operating systems (iOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS). Like each year, the firm's developers' conference will offer those attending insight into the changes and progress in store for the firm's various platforms, allowing developers to anticipate projects and, above all, meet Apple engineers first hand.

Just over two months before the event, rumors are relatively thin on the ground. That said, a dark mode is almost certainly coming to iOS, protecting eyes in darker viewing conditions and saving battery power. It would be a logical step given that a similar mode was launched in macOS (Mojave) in 2018.

Developers interested in heading to WWDC 2019 have until March 20 to register on the event website. The opportunity to buy tickets will be allocated by random selection with attendance priced at $1,599.

The opening keynote will be live-streamed online by Apple.

WWDC runs June 3-7, 2019, San José. Website: developer.apple.com/wwdc