What Should We Expect From B&S Group S.A.'s (AMS:BSGR) Earnings In The Next 12 Months?

Based on B&S Group S.A.'s (AMS:BSGR) earnings update in December 2018, analysts seem cautiously optimistic, with earnings expected to grow by 24% in the upcoming year compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of 6.2%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of €60m, we should see this rise to €75m in 2020. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for B&S Group. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

View our latest analysis for B&S Group

How will B&S Group perform in the near future?

The longer term view from the 4 analysts covering BSGR is one of positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I've inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

ENXTAM:BSGR Past and Future Earnings, August 26th 2019 More

By 2022, BSGR's earnings should reach €97m, from current levels of €60m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 16%. EPS reaches €1.16 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €0.72 EPS today. Margins are currently sitting at 3.5%, which is expected to expand to 4.1% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For B&S Group, there are three pertinent factors you should look at:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is B&S Group worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether B&S Group is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of B&S Group? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.