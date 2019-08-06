What Should We Expect From Bachem Holding AG's (VTX:BANB) Earnings Over The Next Few Years?

In March 2019, Bachem Holding AG (VTX:BANB) announced its latest earnings update, which showed that the company benefited from a robust tailwind, leading to a double-digit earnings growth of 12%. Below, I've laid out key numbers on how market analysts predict Bachem Holding's earnings growth outlook over the next few years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be looking at earnings excluding extraordinary items to exclude one-off activities to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Market analysts' prospects for the upcoming year seems rather subdued, with earnings increasing by a single digit 9.8%. The growth outlook in the following year seems much more optimistic with rates generating double digit 28% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting CHF69m by 2022.

While it is useful to understand the rate of growth year by year relative to today’s figure, it may be more insightful analyzing the rate at which the company is rising or falling on average every year. The pro of this method is that it ignores near term flucuations and accounts for the overarching direction of Bachem Holding's earnings trajectory over time, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I've inserted a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 14%. This means, we can expect Bachem Holding will grow its earnings by 14% every year for the next few years.

