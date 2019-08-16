What to Expect From Baidu's Second-Quarter Earnings Report

Baidu's (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock has been cut in half over the past 12 months as concerns about the search leader's slowing growth, rising expenses, and inability to counter disruptive rivals like Tencent (OTC: TCEHY) and ByteDance have piled up.

The economic slowdown in China and the ongoing trade war exacerbated that pain, and a surprise loss in the first quarter -- the company's first loss since its 2005 IPO -- seemed to confirm those fears. Baidu and analysts have set the bar pretty low going into the Aug. 19 second-quarter report.

Revenue rose 15% annually in the first quarter, but the company expects a more muted result in the second quarter. Excluding the impact of upcoming divestments, it anticipates 1%-6% sales growth. Baidu didn't offer any bottom-line guidance, but analysts expect its earnings per ADS to decline about 72%.

Let's take a look at the key things to look for when the company reports.

Ad sales in the spotlight

Ad sales accounted for 73% of Baidu's revenue last quarter. Unfortunately, the slowdown in the Chinese economy, softer demand from more tightly regulated sectors (including healthcare, gaming, and fintech), and competition from other platforms like Tencent's WeChat have caused that core business's growth to hit a wall over the past year.

Metric Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Online marketing revenue growth (YOY) 23% 25% 18% 10% 3%

YOY = year-over-year. Data source: Baidu.

Baidu's ad sales will likely remain soft in the second quarter, but investors should pay attention to two key things.

First, keep an eye on the company's TAC (traffic acquisition costs), which rose 41% annually last quarter and accounted for 18% of its ad revenue. If that percentage remains stable, Baidu isn't spending too much to attract advertisers. For context, Alphabet's Google spent 22% of its ad revenue on TAC last quarter. But if Baidu's TAC percentage rises significantly in the second quarter, it would indicate that it's struggling to retain advertisers.

Second, investors should see if the healthcare, gaming, and fintech markets generate better ad sales as they move past the damage from past government crackdowns, including the 2016 crackdown on deceptive healthcare ads, the 2018 freeze on new game approvals, and the ongoing crackdown on online lending and fintech services.

Keep an eye on those expenses

Baidu's first-quarter loss was mostly attributed to an ill-conceived TV marketing blitz during China Central Television's New Year Gala. The costly ad campaign caused Baidu's selling, general, and administrative expenses to nearly double annually, but didn't boost its core ad revenue. Baidu hopefully learned its lesson and avoided similar ad campaigns in the second quarter.

However, Baidu's R&D expenses, which rose 26% annually last quarter, will likely keep rising as it continues to expand its ecosystem with its mini-program platform (which challenges WeChat's similar platform), smart speakers, and investments in next-gen technology like its DuerOS assistant, Haokan short video app, and driverless cars.

