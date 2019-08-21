What Should We Expect From Bapcor Limited's (ASX:BAP) Earnings In The Year Ahead?

After Bapcor Limited's (ASX:BAP) earnings announcement on 30 June 2019, analyst forecasts seem fairly subdued, with profits predicted to rise by 6.6% next year against the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 41%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of AU$97m, we can expect this to reach AU$103m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary around Bapcor's earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

How is Bapcor going to perform in the near future?

The longer term view from the 7 analysts covering BAP is one of positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for BAP, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

ASX:BAP Past and Future Earnings, August 21st 2019 More

By 2022, BAP's earnings should reach AU$127m, from current levels of AU$97m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 9.5%. EPS reaches A$0.45 in the final year of forecast compared to the current A$0.34 EPS today. With a current profit margin of 7.5%, this movement will result in a margin of 7.7% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Bapcor, I've put together three fundamental factors you should further research:

