What to expect as Biden pushes for voting rights bill in Atlanta

President Biden and Vice President Harris will speak in Atlanta today to drum up support for dropping the Senate filibuster rule in order to pass legislation to expand voting access. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about what to expect from their speeches, why some allies won't be there, and what one activist says he would tell President Biden to do to get this legislation across the finish line.

