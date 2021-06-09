What to expect at the Biden-Putin summit in Geneva: Yahoo News Explains

Reuters

A U.S. government watchdog on Wednesday released a report finding that federal police did not clear protesters from a park near the White House last summer so that former president Donald Trump could walk to a nearby church for a photo opportunity. The report, by the U.S. Interior Department’s inspector general, said U.S. Park Police violently dispersed people from Lafayette Park on June 1, 2020 as part of a plan made earlier in the day for a contractor to install fencing. The report stated that U.S. Park Police had begun implementing the fencing plan "several hours" before they knew of Trump's visit to the park, which occurred later that day.