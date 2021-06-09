What to expect at the Biden-Putin summit in Geneva: Yahoo News Explains
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been a constant challenge for every American president since Bill Clinton — and now it’s Joe Biden’s turn. The upcoming summit between the U.S. and Russian leaders represents a major diplomatic test for Biden’s administration at a time when antagonism between Washington and Moscow is at its worst in decades. Yahoo News National Security Correspondent Zach Dorfman previews what to expect.