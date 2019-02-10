What to Expect When the Biggest Pot Stocks Report Earnings This Week

The marijuana industry has proved unstoppable in recent months. To our north, Canada has become the first industrialized country to legalize recreational marijuana, while in the U.S., the Farm Bill legalized hemp production and hemp-based cannabidiol products. In addition, two-thirds of all states have now given the green light to medical cannabis in some capacity.

As for pot stocks, while they may have had a rough fourth quarter, they've come roaring out of the gate in 2019. The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF, which holds a basket of more than four dozen marijuana stocks with varied weightings, rose by nearly 50% in January, with some prominent pot stocks rising by close to 100% in a month's time.

A man in a suit touching a digital screen tab that reads, Quarterly Report. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Ready or not, it's marijuana stock earnings season

The big question is, can marijuana stocks keep up this blazing pace of share-price appreciation? We'll find out this week, since a number of brand-name pot stocks are on tap to report their most recent quarterly operating results.

Although not every company announces their report date, it's expected that Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB), Auxly Cannabis Group (NASDAQOTH: CBWTF), Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), and Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) will all announce their most recent operating results this coming week.

These are some pretty heavy hitters in the growing space, with Aurora Cannabis and Canopy Growth likely Nos. 1 and 2 in terms of peak annual production at over 500,000 kilograms per year at peak capacity, Tilray is capable of well over 200,000 kilograms if it further expands its capacity, and Auxly Cannabis will probably control 170,000 kilos annually at its peak.

So, what can Wall Street and investors expect when these brand-name marijuana stocks lift the hood? Here's a sneak peek.

Dried cannabis buds next to an index card that says yes, lying atop of dozens of miniature Canadian flags. More

Image source: Getty Images.

1. High triple-digit sales growth

First of all, you should expect record revenue from pretty much every reporting cannabis stock this week and quarter. Not only will sales soar, but from what limited marijuana stock earnings reports we've seen so far, sales could be higher this quarter than what pot stocks had previously been producing for an entire year. Aurora Cannabis, for instance, generated $55.2 million Canadian in sales for fiscal 2018. This coming quarter, Wall Street will be looking for CA$54.6 million in revenue. That's going to lead to year-over-year sales growth of probably 200% to 500% for most pot stocks this quarter.