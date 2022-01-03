What to expect as CES 2022 begins in Las Vegas

Tens of thousands of people are gathering in Las Vegas for the first day of CES 2022. CBSN tech reporter Dan Patterson joins "CBSN AM" with a preview of this year's event.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories