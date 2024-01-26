Expect closures, delays starting Jan. 29 at I-95 and Route 896 Interchange Project

A new set of lane and ramp closures are slated to start Monday, Jan. 29 as part of the ongoing I-95 and Route 896 Interchange Project near Newark, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.

While the majority of the construction will be occurring overnight, DelDOT is warning drivers trying to get onto I-95 south from either direction of Route 896 to expect a detour from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Monday. The ramp will be closed every day during these hours through Feb. 2.

DelDOT said that the closure will allow workers to excavate the abutments, parts of the substructure that supports the bridge at either end. There will be additional overnight closures at the interchange the same week to paint barriers and build more supports for the bridge called girders.

An aerial view of the ongoing construction project at Del. 896 and I-95 interchange.

Here is a list of overnight closures for the week starting Jan. 29:

Monday and Tuesday: Multiple lanes of I-95 north will be closed between the toll plaza and the Route 896 Interchange from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. There will be rolling roadblocks in the area from midnight to 5 a.m.

Wednesday: Lanes will be closed on Route 896 in both directions between Glasgow High School and the I-95 Interchange from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Thursday: The ramp from I-95 south to Route 896 south will be closed from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. A detour will be posted. A lane of I-95 south approaching the Route 896 Interchange will also be closed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Anyone who wants to receive text or email alerts about closures or construction updates can sign up at 95896improvements.com.

MORE: Buckle up: These Delaware road projects will likely impact your commute in 2024

Send story tips or ideas to Hannah Edelman at hedelman@delawareonline.com. For more reporting, follow them on X at @h_edelman.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: I-95 and Route 896 Interchange closures slated for week of Jan. 29