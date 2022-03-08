Expect congestion for 7 hours on I-10 near Mississippi-Louisiana state line. What to know.

Travelers near the Mississippi-Louisiana state line should expect heavy traffic delays and congestion for hours during the rainy and wet weather Tuesday.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, travelers going westbound on I-10 near Exit 2 in Waveland should expect major delays.

The congestion is expected to last for more than seven hours, MDOT said 8:16 a.m.

Located near the border, this portion of I-10 is a heavily trafficked area for Hancock County residents who drive to Slidell, New Orleans or the Northshore for work.

This is yet another slowdown of note along the stretch of highway, as the area for months has become a hot bed for increased congestion and incidents that cause backups.

It began in January when a fiery wreck involving a truck carrying new BMW vehicles caused damage to a bridge just before Louisiana. Traffic is down to one lane there until MDOT can make repairs, and it often leads to congestion during the week.

Recently, a flipped tractor trailer also blocked the exit ramp and caused more congestion.