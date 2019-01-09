What Can We Expect From Credito Emiliano S.p.A.’s (BIT:CE) Earnings Over The Next Year?

Looking at Credito Emiliano S.p.A.’s (BIT:CE) earnings update in September 2018, it seems that analyst forecasts are fairly pessimistic, with profits predicted to drop by -6.1% next year against the past 5-year average growth rate of 5.9%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of €186m, the consensus growth rate suggests that earnings will decline to €175m by 2020. In this article, I’ve outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for Credito Emiliano in the longer term. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

How is Credito Emiliano going to perform in the near future?

Longer term expectations from the 7 analysts covering CE’s stock is one of positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for CE, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

This results in an annual growth rate of 3.1% based on the most recent earnings level of €186m to the final forecast of €204m by 2022. This leads to an EPS of €0.64 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of €0.56. However, the near term margins may change heading into 2022, from the current levels of 18% to 17%.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Credito Emiliano, there are three pertinent aspects you should further examine:

