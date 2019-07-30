What Can We Expect From Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A.'s (BIT:CPR) Earnings Over The Next Year?

Since Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. (BIT:CPR) released its earnings in December 2018, analyst consensus outlook appear bearish, with earnings expected to decline by 0.3% in the upcoming year relative to the past 5-year average growth rate of 23%. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at €296m, we should see this fall to €295m by 2020. In this article, I've outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for Davide Campari-Milano in the longer term. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

How will Davide Campari-Milano perform in the near future?

The view from 17 analysts over the next three years is one of positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To understand the overall trajectory of CPR's earnings growth over these next fews years, I've fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

BIT:CPR Past and Future Earnings, July 30th 2019 More

This results in an annual growth rate of 7.2% based on the most recent earnings level of €296m to the final forecast of €356m by 2022. This leads to an EPS of €0.31 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of €0.26. Margins are currently sitting at 17%, approximately the same as previous years. With analysts forecasting revenue growth of 0.2072 and CPR's net income growth expected to roughly track that, this company may add value for shareholders over time.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Davide Campari-Milano, I've compiled three essential factors you should look at:

