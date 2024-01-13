What to expect for DC Winter Restaurant Week

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington’s Winter Restaurant Week kicks off on Monday and dozens of restaurants in the DMV are offering patrons dining deals and discounts.

Winter Restaurant Week runs from Jan. 15 through Jan. 21, offering deals on a variety of cuisines around the D.C. area.

Lunch and brunch menus are $25 or $35 per person, while dinner menus range from $40 to $55 and $65 per person.

Some places offer a paired wine or cocktail with your meal, like Cafe Du Parc at Willard InterContinental. There, patrons can choose an optional wine pairing, priced by the glass, with their entree. Featured on Cafe Du Parc’s $55 dinner menu are New Bedford Scallops, paired with Château d’Esclans Whispering Angel Rosé; Muscovy Duck Breast, paired with Willakenzie Estate Pinot Noir; or PEI Mussels, paired with Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc.

Many spots are also offering bottomless brunch. Bar Chinois, for example, is hosting a $25 brunch that people can make bottomless for an extra $20. For two hours, they offer unlimited mimosas, select beers and Stateside Seltzers.

Most restaurants recommend that people reserve a table ahead of time – and spots are filling up fast.

For a list of all participating restaurants, click here.

