Expect delays near Newark next week as I-95, Route 896 interchange construction continues

Get ready, Delaware — another round of highway closures for the ongoing Interstate 95 and Route 896 Interchange Project near Newark are on their way next week as the Delaware Department of Transportation continues to work on installing new bridge supports.

I-95 will be closed overnight in both directions at the interchange with Route 896 starting on Tuesday, according to the Newark Police Department. Traffic will be detoured through Newark, and police said anyone planning to drive through the city near the interchange should prepare for heavy traffic.

The interstate will be completely closed at the interchange with Route 896 at the following times, which are subject to change depending on weather:

Tuesday, Feb. 13 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 14 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 15 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 19 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

During the closures, drivers heading south on I-95 will take the exit onto Route 896, then follow Christiana Parkway (Route 4) onto Elkton Road (Route 279) and back onto I-95 in Maryland. Drivers heading north on I-95 will follow the same route in reverse, DelDOT said.

Newark Police Department officers will be stationed along the detour route to help direct traffic.

Send story tips or ideas to Hannah Edelman at hedelman@delawareonline.com. For more reporting, follow them on X at @h_edelman.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: I-95 to close overnight at Route 896 interchange starting Feb. 13