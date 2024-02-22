Expect delays on Route 17 in Paramus due to utility construction

Motorists traveling on Route 17 in Paramus can expect delays Thursday morning as the right lane has been closed due to emergency construction.

The closure, which began on Wednesday night, is necessary for the repair of an electric pole by PSE&G, police said.

Local authorities, including the Paramus Police Department, have confirmed that the closure affects the northbound lanes of Route 17, specifically north of Midland Avenue. This closure has prompted the New Jersey Department of Transportation to issue an advisory, warning commuters of potential delays of up to 10 minutes on the highway.

The closure comes as a result of urgent repairs required on the electric pole, with PSE&G working swiftly to address the issue.

Drivers are advised to plan their routes accordingly and anticipate delays, especially during peak travel times.

