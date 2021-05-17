What to expect in Denver from Interstate 70's major detours

Axios

Data: Cox Automotive; Chart: Sara Wise/AxiosFord Motor Co. will take the wraps off the electric version of its popular F-150 pickup truck on Wednesday night.Why it matters: It's a big moment in the young movement toward pickups with a plug — and for electric vehicles more broadly.Ford won't be the first to market with an electric truck, but the F-150 is the best-selling vehicle in the U.S.The chart above shows the wider F-Series of trucks, of which the F-150 makes up the bulk.The big picture: The trajectory of electric trucks is far more than a business story — it's a climate and air quality story too."If electric pickup trucks are successful, that's a big hit to improve the environment," said Cox Automotive analyst Michelle Krebs. "Pickup trucks, while they have greatly improved, they get lower fuel economy than other vehicles and emit more pollution."What we're watching: The electric F-150's significance isn't lost on the White House as it urges Congress to approve new consumer EV incentives and charging investments. President Biden will visit Dearborn, Michigan on Tuesday to get a preview of what Ford is calling the F-150 Lightning.Yes, but: Consumers' appetite for electric trucks is unclear as the first waves come to market at various price points and shapes.They include Tesla's futuristic Cybertruck, Rivian's R1T, the GMC Hummer and the planned electric Chevy Silverado.But the impact of Ford's electric F-150 will be a key sign given the traditional version's popularity and Ford's plan to aim the electric version at a mass market (though pricing remains unknown).What they're saying: "We don't know what the electric truck market is," Krebs said.Known unknowns, she said, include how many buyers of traditional trucks will go electric, and how many people who would never own a traditional pickup will want one with a plug.Another thing Krebs is watching is whether people who want electric pickups will gravitate toward legacy automakers or the various startups. The intrigue: iSeeCars.com executive analyst Karl Brauer says Ford's history of introducing new tech to the F-150 line provides some important context.When the EcoBoost V6 engine arrived about a decade ago, it "transitioned from low volume to the dominant drivetrain in only a few years.""The time horizon for an electric F-150 to become the dominant model will be longer than the EcoBoost, but Ford doesn't invest lightly in new F-150 drivetrains," Brauer said in an email exchange.