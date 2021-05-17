What to expect in Denver from Interstate 70's major detours

Alayna Alvarez
·1 min read

Major detours are coming to Interstate 70 this week.

What’s happening: The Colorado Department of Transportation is kicking off its "Mile High Shift" project, a plan to move both directions of I-70 traffic 30 feet below ground and underneath a new 4-acre public park for sporting events, concerts, outdoor movies and more.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

What’s closing: The Colorado Boulevard on-ramp to westbound I-70 will be closed from 8pm on May 18 to 5am on May 24 to divert traffic to the new lowered section.

  • The highway also will close in both directions between Washington Street and I-270 from May 21 at 10pm to May 24 at 5am.

  • The eastbound off-ramp to Steele/Vasquez will be closed for eight months, starting at 5am on May 24.

The big picture: The upcoming construction is part of a $1.2 billion Central 70 Project to rebuild the highway between Brighton Boulevard and Chambers Road, a 10-mile stretch carrying more than 200,000 vehicles a day.

  • Animated videos of the finished project can be seen here.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Train in Iowa hauling hazardous materials derails, catches fire

    A Union Pacific train hauling hazardous materials derailed and then caught fire in the city of Sibley, Iowa, authorities said on Sunday, leading to the evacuation of dozens of people although there were no reports of injuries or fatalities. The derailment, involving 47 rail cars, took place in the afternoon in Sibley, Union Pacific said, adding the cause of the incident was under investigation. Within an hour, local officials texted an evacuation order to people nearby.

  • The Rise And Fall Of The Chrysler Crossfire

    Learn about the short-lived run of this much-lauded and much-maligned sports car…

  • Chernobyl's nuclear fuel is smoldering again and there's a 'possibility' of another accident, scientists say

    Researchers at the site of the catastrophic 1986 nuclear explosion in Ukraine have detected a spike of neutrons in an underground room at the power plant.

  • 1964 Dodge 330 HEMI Lightweight: The Beginning To A Mopar Racing Revolution

    A misunderstanding led Chrysler to an all new platform in the early 1960s. The "B" body platform, though not initially well received, quickly gained in popularity because of its small stature.

  • Report: Nearly 70 Broncos players present for Phase Two of offseason program

    As Phase Two of the offseason program begins, the stakes have been raised. The stakes are especially high in Denver, where the Broncos have become the unofficial focal point for the ongoing fight between the NFL and the NFL Players Association. According to Mike Klis of 9News.com, nearly 70 Broncos players are present. Klis also [more]

  • Someone Junked This 1963 Corvette Z06 Split Window

    Thankfully, the Stingray has been rescued and is going to a good home.

  • Drone shows size of huge train derailment in Iowa

    Drone video obtained by Reuters showed train carriages strewn about a track with some parts on fire. Sibley fire chief Ken Huls told local radio that the train was carrying fertilizer and ammonium.An area of five miles around the scene of the derailment was evacuated as a precaution, local media said.Union Pacific said in an emailed statement that there were no injuries to the crew, adding that they were working with first responders on the scene.

  • Emirates could swap Boeing 777X jets for smaller Dreamliners, chairman says

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Emirates could swap some of its order for 126 Boeing 777X jets for smaller 787 Dreamliners as part of a sweeping review of its future fleet requirements, its chairman said on Monday. The airline is currently in talks with the U.S. planemaker over its fleet planes, a review brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, which has devastated the travel industry. Asked if the airline could swap its orders to take fewer 777X jets and more Dreamliners, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum told reporters: "It is always a possibility."

  • Nüwa, designed as first sustainable city on Mars, hopes to serve 1M people

    Aerospace engineer Gisela Detrell, who helped design Nüwa, discusses what it could offer residents by relying solely on Mars resources.

  • The Rock Shared an Update on 'Phase 2' of His 'Black Adam' Training

    "Anything that’s worth achieving is always worth putting in the work and fighting for, so here we go."

  • TikTok user reveals ‘super helpful’ iPhone hack for blocking spam messages: ‘I needed this’

    A TikTok user is going viral after sharing his hack for how to report spam texts on an iPhone.

  • Broncos adding Case Cookus to quarterback room

    The Broncos adding a new quarterback to the roster. Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the team is signing Case Cookus. Cookus took part in the team’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. Cookus went undrafted last year and signed with the Giants, but got cut before training camp. He played parts of five seasons [more]

  • Emergency repairs, overturned truck blocks morning traffic on highways to Columbia

    Multiple lanes heading to Columbia were closed following a collision, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

  • Ford's electric F-150 reveal is a pivotal moment for the future of EVs

    Data: Cox Automotive; Chart: Sara Wise/AxiosFord Motor Co. will take the wraps off the electric version of its popular F-150 pickup truck on Wednesday night.Why it matters: It's a big moment in the young movement toward pickups with a plug — and for electric vehicles more broadly.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFord won't be the first to market with an electric truck, but the F-150 is the best-selling vehicle in the U.S.The chart above shows the wider F-Series of trucks, of which the F-150 makes up the bulk.The big picture: The trajectory of electric trucks is far more than a business story — it's a climate and air quality story too."If electric pickup trucks are successful, that’s a big hit to improve the environment," said Cox Automotive analyst Michelle Krebs. "Pickup trucks, while they have greatly improved, they get lower fuel economy than other vehicles and emit more pollution."What we're watching: The electric F-150's significance isn't lost on the White House as it urges Congress to approve new consumer EV incentives and charging investments. President Biden will visit Dearborn, Michigan on Tuesday to get a preview of what Ford is calling the F-150 Lightning.Yes, but: Consumers' appetite for electric trucks is unclear as the first waves come to market at various price points and shapes.They include Tesla's futuristic Cybertruck, Rivian's R1T, the GMC Hummer and the planned electric Chevy Silverado.But the impact of Ford's electric F-150 will be a key sign given the traditional version's popularity and Ford's plan to aim the electric version at a mass market (though pricing remains unknown).What they're saying: "We don’t know what the electric truck market is," Krebs said.Known unknowns, she said, include how many buyers of traditional trucks will go electric, and how many people who would never own a traditional pickup will want one with a plug.Another thing Krebs is watching is whether people who want electric pickups will gravitate toward legacy automakers or the various startups. The intrigue: iSeeCars.com executive analyst Karl Brauer says Ford's history of introducing new tech to the F-150 line provides some important context.When the EcoBoost V6 engine arrived about a decade ago, it "transitioned from low volume to the dominant drivetrain in only a few years.""The time horizon for an electric F-150 to become the dominant model will be longer than the EcoBoost, but Ford doesn’t invest lightly in new F-150 drivetrains," Brauer said in an email exchange.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Anthony Davis: 'We're not going into this game thinking it's easy'

    Anthony Davis speak on playing the Warriors in the Play-In Tournament.

  • The electric Ford F-150 Lightning debuts next week. Here's what we know about the truck so far.

    Ford has left many of the electric F-150 Lightning's finer points a mystery, but the truck is supposed to be the most powerful F-150 yet.

  • ‘It’s not just about tuition, it’s about how I’m going to eat’: Over 50% of community colleges are not affordable for low-income students

    Even when students attend the cheapest college available to them and work, they can still struggle to afford to pay for school and live.

  • 1989 Pontiac Firebird Formula Is Junkyard Treasure

    Try to picture it with shiny black paint, doing donuts in a convenience store lot.

  • U.S.-Canada border expected to reopen

    The picturesque seaside community of Point Roberts in Washington relies heavily on Canadian tourists and travelers to bring business to the community. The pandemic has caused many businesses in the community to close. Kris Van Cleave has the story.

  • Long working hours killing 745,000 people a year, study finds

    The World Health Organization says the trend may worsen due to the coronavirus pandemic.