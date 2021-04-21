What to expect from Derek Chauvin's sentencing

Derek Chauvin was whisked away to prison after after two weeks of testimony and about 10 hours of jury deliberations, but his sentencing will move much slower — about eight weeks.

What's next: There's still plenty of wrangling left over how much time the former Minneapolis cop will spend behind bars.

Each of the two murder convictions have a recommended 12.5-year prison sentence, and the recommended manslaughter sentence is four years.

Since it was a single act, Chauvin will be sentenced on the more serious second-degree murder charge, which has a maximum of 40 years in prison, according to the Star Tribune.

How it works: Judge Peter Cahill will be able to consider several aggravating factors and could go above the the state's sentencing guidelines.

Some of the aggravating factors for Cahill to consider, per the New York Times:

Whether children were present at the time of the crime.

Whether Floyd was treated with "particular cruelty" by Chauvin.

If Chauvin, as a police officer, "abused his position of authority."

Sentencing won't be the end: Lee Hutton, a trial attorney not involved in the case, told Fox 9 that the defense will likely appeal, arguing that the jury should have been sequestered and because of comments made by elected officials about the trial.

And don't forget: There's still the August trial for the three other officers at the scene when Floyd died.

