What Should We Expect From easyJet plc’s (LON:EZJ) Earnings In The Next Couple Of Years?

easyJet plc’s (LON:EZJ) latest earnings update in September 2018 confirmed that the company gained from a robust tailwind, eventuating to a double-digit earnings growth of 17%. Below, I’ve laid out key numbers on how market analysts perceive easyJet’s earnings growth outlook over the next few years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be looking at earnings excluding extraordinary items to exclude one-off activities to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Analysts’ expectations for this coming year seems positive, with earnings growing by a robust 23%. This growth seems to continue into the following year with rates arriving at double digit 33% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting UK£537m by 2022.

LSE:EZJ Future Profit February 15th 19 More

Even though it’s useful to understand the growth rate each year relative to today’s value, it may be more valuable to gauge the rate at which the business is growing every year, on average. The advantage of this method is that it ignores near term flucuations and accounts for the overarching direction of easyJet’s earnings trajectory over time, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I’ve inserted a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 9.5%. This means that, we can expect easyJet will grow its earnings by 9.5% every year for the next couple of years.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



