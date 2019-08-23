What Should We Expect From Flight Centre Travel Group Limited's (ASX:FLT) Earnings In The Year Ahead?

On 30 June 2019, Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT) released its earnings update. Generally, the consensus outlook from analysts appear fairly confident, as a 7.1% increase in profits is expected in the upcoming year, compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of 3.3%. By 2020, we can expect Flight Centre Travel Group’s bottom line to reach AU$282m, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month of AU$264m. In this article, I've outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for Flight Centre Travel Group in the longer term. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

Exciting times ahead?

The longer term view from the 13 analysts covering FLT is one of positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I've inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

This results in an annual growth rate of 7.8% based on the most recent earnings level of AU$264m to the final forecast of AU$332m by 2022. EPS reaches A$3.31 in the final year of forecast compared to the current A$2.62 EPS today. With a current profit margin of 8.5%, this movement will result in a margin of 9.4% by 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Flight Centre Travel Group, there are three key factors you should further examine:

