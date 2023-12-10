Expect freezing temperatures in Austin this week. Here's a full forecast

A cold front will push through Central Texas on Sunday night, with lows dropping into the 30s on Monday morning, which prompted city officials to open cold weather shelters for the first time this winter.

Eric Platt, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service said Austin's highly concentrated urban areas will not see temperatures below freezing early Monday morning, and can instead expect sub-freezing temperatures, caused by the heat island effect.

More: Cold weather shelters to open Sunday night, Mayor Watson says

"The outskirts of town and low-lying areas can expect to freeze tonight, with temperatures as low as 28 degrees near Austin-Bergstrom Airport," he said.

A warming trend will continue after Monday morning, with highs reaching into the upper 60s on Tuesday, and then dropping the rest of the work-week. Chances of rain will slowly creep up on Wednesday, though precipitation will be more likely on Thursday and Friday.

Here's this week's daily forecast:

Monday weather

High: 63

Low: 35

Near-freezing temperatures will kick off the week, with the wind chill reaching 32 degrees. A temperature fluctuation of nearly 30 degrees will bring the high into the low 60s by mid-afternoon.

Tuesday weather

High: 69

Low: 42

Mostly cloudy skies with minimal to no chances of precipitation, though mildly windy conditions will continue.

Wednesday weather

High: 61

Low: 52

Cloud cover and windy conditions will dominate the forecast, with some gusts of wind reaching up to 18 mph. Rain chances will be low, at 20%.

Thursday weather

High: 60

Low: 48

The wind chill will make it feel like 42 degrees, with slight chances of rain possible throughout the day. Chances of rain will increase in the afternoon and evening, nearing a 40% chance of rain.

Friday weather

High: 56

Low: 49

Wind gusts will increase in severity, reaching up to 22 mph, while rain will be likely, with chances increasing to 70%. Slight chances of thunderstorms will be possible from the early morning into midday.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Weekly weather forecast will see sub-zero temps, wind, rain, and sun