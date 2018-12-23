What to Expect From General Electric in 2019

General Electric (NYSE: GE) CEO Larry Culp didn't give specific guidance on his first earnings call at the end of October, and ever since then, the stock has been susceptible to attack from bears. The company is undoubtedly facing issues -- tax and insurance liabilities and investigations into its accounting by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice among them -- but most stocks have a price worth paying and it's hard not to think that the market has been overly pessimistic on GE.With this in mind, let's take a look at what GE could offer in terms of guidance for 2019 and whether it would make the stock attractive.

Guidance for 2019

Before getting to 2019, it's worth noting that management's refusal to give specific guidance for 2018 could indicate a desire to put all the bad news into the stock in the third and fourth quarters of 2018 -- something that would set up more positive-looking numbers in 2019. If so, then look out for another hit in the power segment in the fourth quarter as management might decide to take further restructuring charges and writedowns.

GE is facing a better year in 2019. Image source: Getty Images.

Turning to what to expect from GE in 2019, analyst earnings-per-share consensus is for $0.69 in 2018 to rise to $0.84 in 2019, and some are forecasting $4.4 billion in industrial free cash flow (FCF) in 2018 and around $4.7 billion in 2019 -- both EPS and FCF figures are for the current portfolio.

As a reminder, GE is on track to separate GE Healthcare and merge GE Transportation with Wabtec, and the company will be structured around its power, aviation, and renewable energy businesses in the future.

GE's free cash flow

If Culp predicts the kind of industrial FCF figures given above, then the stock will start to look very cheap. For example, given its current market cap of around $63 billion, GE would trade on a forward price-to-FCF multiple of 13.4 times. That's notably cheaper than what its industrial peers trade for right now.

Some analysts are worried about GE's FCF falling in subsequent years. However, the reason for this is that GE is separating some of its best cash-converting businesses, namely healthcare and transportation. With those businesses taken out, the remaining GE's FCF (and also its FCF conversion rate from net income) is likely to drop in the coming years. Cue lots of worrying commentary regarding GE's declining FCF