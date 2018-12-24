What Can We Expect From GoDaddy Inc.’s (NYSE:GDDY) Earnings Over The Next Year?

Looking at GoDaddy Inc.’s (NYSE:GDDY) earnings update in September 2018, the consensus outlook from analysts appear bearish, as a -1.2% fall in profits is expected in the upcoming year relative to the past 5-year average growth rate of 78%. Currently with a railing-twelve-month profit of US$122m, the consensus growth rate suggests that earnings will drop to US$121m by 2019. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

See our latest analysis for GoDaddy

How will GoDaddy perform in the near future?

The view from 15 analysts over the next three years is one of positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I’ve inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

NYSE:GDDY Future Profit December 24th 18 More

This results in an annual growth rate of 39% based on the most recent earnings level of US$122m to the final forecast of US$288m by 2021. This leads to an EPS of $1.64 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of $1.12. In 2021, GDDY’s profit margin will have expanded from 5.5% to 9.2%.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For GoDaddy, there are three relevant factors you should look at:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is GoDaddy worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether GoDaddy is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of GoDaddy? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



