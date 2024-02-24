UPDATE: Woman known to victim of deadly Menasha shooting in custody on possible homicide charge

SATURDAY, 2/24/24 – 3:33 p.m.

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers say that a 54-year-old woman is in custody relating to the shooting death of a 71-year-old man in Menasha on Saturday morning and that the alleged shooter knew the victim.

A second release from the Menasha Police Department states that officers took the 54-year-old Menasha woman into custody and are recommending charges of First-Degree Intentional Homicide.

UPDATE: Person dies from injury after officer-involved critical incident in Green Bay

When officers arrived at the scene of the shooting in the 200 block of Chute Street around 5:10 a.m. on Saturday, they found the 71-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound.

The Fox Crossing Police Department, Neenah Police Department, and Wisconsin State Patrol all assisted the Menasha PD during the investigation.

Local 5 will continue to update this story when more information becomes available.

Original story: ‘Expect heavy police presence’: Officers investigating deadly Menasha shooting, 1 dead

SATURDAY, 2/24/24 – 9:18 a.m.

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Menasha are investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday morning.

According to the Menasha Police Department, officers were called to the 200 block of Chute Street around 5:10 a.m. on February 24 for reports of a man with a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, they found the man dead at the scene.

Officers noted that this is an active investigation and that residents should expect a heavy police presence in that area throughout the morning. It was also stated that authorities do not have any reason to believe there is any danger to the general public.

No other details have been released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.