What Should We Expect From HELMA Eigenheimbau Aktiengesellschaft's (ETR:H5E) Earnings In The Year Ahead?

After HELMA Eigenheimbau Aktiengesellschaft's (ETR:H5E) earnings announcement in December 2018, analysts seem fairly confident, with profits predicted to increase by 22% next year compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of 17%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of €14m, we should see this rise to €18m in 2020. Below is a brief commentary around HELMA Eigenheimbau's earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

Exciting times ahead?

The 1 analysts covering H5E view its longer term outlook with a positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for H5E, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

From the current net income level of €14m and the final forecast of €24m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for H5E’s earnings is 16%. This leads to an EPS of €6.01 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of €3.62. In 2022, H5E's profit margin will have expanded from 5.7% to 7.0%.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For HELMA Eigenheimbau, I've compiled three important factors you should further examine:

