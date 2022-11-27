Do You Expect Huge Growth for Carlisle Companies Inc. (CSL) Stock?

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC, an investment advisor, released its “Small/Mid Cap Equity” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund returned -4.67% net of fees compared to -2.82% return for the Russell 2500 Index. Holdings in Financials, Communication Services, and Materials contributed positively to the fund’s performance, while Health Care, Information Technology, and Energy sectors were the major detractors. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Aristotle Capital highlighted stocks like Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) manufactures engineered products. On November 23, 2022, Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) stock closed at $255.63 per share. One-month return of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) was -8.64% and its shares gained 7.59% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion.

Aristotle Capital made the following comment about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

“Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL), a diversified industrial manufacture of nonresidential roofing materials and industrial connectivity products, benefitted from strong demand, robust backlogs and solid execution in its Construction Materials and Weatherproofing Technologies segments. We maintain a position, as we believe company-specific operating efficiency initiatives, relatively stable re-roofing demand growth and selective acquisitions will drive above average revenue and earnings growth for the business moving forward.”

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 41 hedge fund portfolios held Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) at the end of the third quarter, which was 31 in the previous quarter.

