What you can expect from Hurricane Danielle and the next possible tropical storm
AccuWeather meteorologists are confident that no tropical systems will be making landfall in the U.S. through Sept. 10.
As many Americans celebrate the unofficial end of summer on Labor Day weekend, the tropics can be quite active with one or more hurricanes or tropical storms often roaming the Atlantic Basin as hurricane season approaches its annual peak on Sept. 10.
There is a truism in the forecasting business that says, “forecasts for slow-moving, disorganized, or just developing tropical systems are subject to larger-than-average errors and are likely to change.”
Tracking Tropical Storm Danielle: When storm is expected to become a hurricane
Tropical Storm Danielle is expected to become a hurricane in two days or so, with winds forecast to reach 90 mph within 96 hours.
OpEd: I believe true professionals should make the connection between weather and climate change.
The National Hurricane Center confirmed that Tropical Storm Earl formed a couple of hundred miles east of the northern Leeward Islands Friday night
You can view the vulnerability of any Mississippi Coast county and filter hurricane strength from Category 1 to 5.
The storm is in the middle of the <a href="/topic/atlantic-ocean">Atlantic</a> about halfway between New Jersey and Portugal
Between July 4th and August 31st, there were zero named storms. This is a feat without precedent since hurricane records began around 1950.
Chances are high, at 70%, for a tropical cyclone to develop east of the Leeward Islands.
