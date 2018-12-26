What Should We Expect From IG Group Holdings plc’s (LON:IGG) Earnings In The Years Ahead?

IG Group Holdings plc’s (LON:IGG) most recent earnings announcement in May 2018 signalled that the business experienced a robust tailwind, eventuating to a double-digit earnings growth of 34%. Below, I’ve laid out key growth figures on how market analysts perceive IG Group Holdings’s earnings growth outlook over the next couple of years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. Note that I will be looking at net income excluding extraordinary items to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Check out our latest analysis for IG Group Holdings

Market analysts’ prospects for the upcoming year seems pessimistic, with earnings decreasing by a double-digit -14%. In the next couple of years, earnings are predicted to continue to be below today’s level, with a decline of -15% in 2020, eventually reaching UK£192m in 2021.

LSE:IGG Future Profit December 26th 18 More

Although it’s helpful to be aware of the growth year by year relative to today’s level, it may be more beneficial determining the rate at which the company is rising or falling on average every year. The pro of this method is that we can get a bigger picture of the direction of IG Group Holdings’s earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, be more volatile. To calculate this rate, I put a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is -1.7%. This means, we can assume IG Group Holdings will chip away at a rate of -1.7% every year for the next few years.

Next Steps:

For IG Group Holdings, there are three pertinent aspects you should look at:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is IGG worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether IGG is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives: Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of IGG? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



