What Should We Expect From Kamux Oyj's (HEL:KAMUX) Earnings In The Next 12 Months?

In March 2019, Kamux Oyj (HEL:KAMUX) announced its earnings update. Overall, analysts seem cautiously optimistic, as a 24% increase in profits is expected in the upcoming year, compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of 11%. By 2020, we can expect Kamux Oyj’s bottom line to reach €18m, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month of €15m. In this article, I've outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for Kamux Oyj in the longer term. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

Exciting times ahead?

The longer term view from the 1 analysts covering KAMUX is one of positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. To understand the overall trajectory of KAMUX's earnings growth over these next fews years, I've fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

HLSE:KAMUX Past and Future Earnings, August 2nd 2019 More

This results in an annual growth rate of 16% based on the most recent earnings level of €15m to the final forecast of €25m by 2022. EPS reaches €0.63 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €0.37 EPS today. With a current profit margin of 2.8%, this movement will result in a margin of 3.0% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Kamux Oyj, there are three fundamental factors you should further research:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is Kamux Oyj worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Kamux Oyj is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of Kamux Oyj? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

