What Should We Expect From Kardex AG's (VTX:KARN) Earnings In The Next 12 Months?

Based on Kardex AG's (VTX:KARN) earnings update in December 2018, the consensus outlook from analysts appear fairly confident, with earnings expected to grow by 17% in the upcoming year against the past 5-year average growth rate of 5.4%. By 2020, we can expect Kardex’s bottom line to reach €45m, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month of €38m. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

See our latest analysis for Kardex

How is Kardex going to perform in the near future?

The 4 analysts covering KARN view its longer term outlook with a positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for KARN, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

SWX:KARN Past and Future Earnings, July 23rd 2019 More

From the current net income level of €38m and the final forecast of €54m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for KARN’s earnings is 11%. EPS reaches €7.08 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €4.96 EPS today. In 2022, KARN's profit margin will have expanded from 9.0% to 9.7%.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Kardex, I've compiled three relevant aspects you should further examine:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is Kardex worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Kardex is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of Kardex? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.