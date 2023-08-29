What to expect from each of Kentucky football’s transfers in 2023 season

Mark Stoops unveiled an unprecedented depth chart for Kentucky football Monday.

A whopping 13 incoming transfers were included on the two-deep depth chart. The opening depth chart of each of the previous 10 seasons of the Stoops era featured no more than six transfers.

Kentucky signed 13 scholarship transfers this offseason. Two players from that group were not included on the opening depth chart, but two walk-on transfers were.

“Coach Stoops was completely honest with all of us that transferred in,” quarterback Devin Leary recently told the Herald-Leader. “And honestly, completely honest with everyone that was there already, kind of saying every year it’s a whole new team.

“... I think the biggest thing for all of us transfers was really being vulnerable to embracing this culture, really understanding what Kentucky football was all about, what Coach Stoops has built here. It was our job to fill our role and understand our place of why he recruited us and why he brought us in. Make sure we all meshed together and, honestly, we’ve done exactly that.”

How quickly those transfers adapt to life at Kentucky will say much about the Wildcats’ 2023 outlook. Here is a look at what fans can expect from each of the scholarship transfers and the two walk-ons included in the week 1 depth chart.

Michael Bernard (Fordham)

A walk-on, Bernard was listed as the backup kickoff specialist. It probably would take an injury to starter Chance Poore for Bernard to see the field this fall, but he did operate as the kickoff specialist for Fordham before his transfer.

Tanner Bowles (Alabama)

A former Glasgow High School star, Bowles was listed as the backup at right guard and center on the opening depth chart. While starting right guard Eli Cox would probably shift to center in the event of a long-term injury to starting center Jager Burton, Bowles’ versatility should be a boost to the offensive line depth. Bowles played primarily on special teams at Alabama, so even though he is entering his fifth college season he remains unproven against SEC defensive linemen.

Marques Cox (Northern Illinois)

It would be difficult to pick anyone other than Leary as Kentucky’s most important transfer addition, but Cox could be second on that list. The 6-foot-5, 311-pound offensive lineman immediately locked down the left tackle job after arriving in Lexington, allowing the Wildcats to move Kenneth Horsey, who played left tackle out of necessity in 2022, back to his natural left guard position. The Athletic recently ranked Cox as the fifth-best senior offensive tackle in the 2023 NFL Draft class.

Ben Christman (Ohio State)

A former four-star recruit, Christman was recruited by Kentucky to provide immediate depth at offensive guard with an eye toward a future starting position. Half of that plan has already been eliminated as Christman will miss the 2023 season with a knee injury.

Vanderbilt transfer Ray Davis will start for Kentucky at running back after helping send the Wildcats to one of their most frustrating losses a year ago.

Ray Davis (Vanderbilt)

Kentucky fans already know Davis can find success in Kroger Field. After rushing for 129 yards and one touchdown against Kentucky in Vanderbilt’s upset of the Wildcats last season, Davis will look to find similar success in a UK jersey. Kentucky is expected to split carries among as many as four running backs, but Davis is the clear starter entering the season.

Jantzen Dunn (Ohio State)

The former South Warren High School standout was one of the only healthy scholarship transfers not included on the week 1 depth chart, but he is still expected to contribute in the UK secondary and on special teams. Kentucky recruited Dunn to play cornerback, but he also spent time at nickel back during preseason camp.

Courtland Ford (USC)

Recruited as a possible solution to the right tackle woes, Ford was listed as the co-starter there with incumbent Jeremy Flax on Monday. Offensive coordinator Liam Coen said last week he expects to rotate Ford and Flax at the position early in the season in hopes one of the tackles will seize control of the position in the coming weeks.

Ron Gaines (Temple)

After a disastrous season for Kentucky’s snappers in 2022, new special teams coordinator Jay Boulware recruited Gaines to help solidify the position. He will start as the long snapper for punts but as the backup snapper behind freshman walk-on Walker Himebauch on field goals.

JQ Hardaway (Cincinnati)

Junior Andru Phillips and sophomore Maxwell Hairston open the season as Kentucky’s starting cornerbacks, but Hardaway should see significant snaps as part of the rotation there. At 6-foot-3, 194 pounds, Hardaway looks the part of an NFL-caliber cornerback. He needs time to develop, but it would not be a shock to see him starting at some point this season.

Devin Leary (North Carolina State)

As the top-ranked quarterback in the transfer portal at the time of his commitment to Kentucky, Leary has faced sky-high expectations since he arrived in Lexington. Leary is not considered the same caliber of NFL Draft prospect as Will Levis, the quarterback he is replacing, but he still is expected to be drafted in April. He is already a more accomplished college quarterback than Levis too, offering hope for an upgrade in on-field production. A best-case scenario would have Leary recognized as the top quarterback in the SEC. A worst-case scenario would see him have a third college season ended early by injury.

Dylan Ray (West Virginia)

Despite being a walk-on, Ray appears to have already earned a spot in UK’s offensive line rotation. He enters the season as UK’s fourth tackle but could see time at guard too. At 6-foot-6, 305 pounds, Ray has the frame that provides hope he can develop into a consistent contributor.

Daveren Rayner (Northern Illinois)

Listed as the backup middle linebacker behind D’Eryk Jackson on Monday’s depth chart, Rayner should see plenty of snaps on defense and special teams. Considering Kentucky lost both starters at inside linebacker for long stretches last season, Rayner’s addition was essential at a position with almost no proven depth. Rayner has added close to 15 pounds since arriving at Kentucky, reflecting an offseason emphasis on becoming more physical.

Former Georgia Southern kicker Alex Raynor will replace Matt Ruffolo as Kentucky football’s top option on field goals and extra points.

Alex Raynor (Georgia Southern)

Raynor converted 45 of 59 field goals and 110 of 113 extra points in three years at Georgia Southern. He is coming off his best season, having made 18 of 20 field goals and 49 of 50 extra points in 2022. Raynor beat Poore for UK’s starting place-kicker job. His career long field goal is 47 yards, but Raynor has been consistent from 50-plus during camp, coaches have said.

Keeshawn Silver (North Carolina)

A former five-star recruit, Silver was listed as the co-starter at nose guard alongside senior Josaih Hayes on the opening depth chart. Who actually plays first at the position might matter little since Kentucky is expected to rotate heavily at the position to keep both players fresh. The hope is Silver and Hayes can combine to improve the production lost when former starter Justin Rogers transferred to Auburn.

Demie Sumo-Karngbaye (North Carolina State)

While Sumo-Karngbaye is one of three running backs listed behind Davis on the opening depth chart, fans can expect him to see time at wide receiver too. That versatility should give Coen options to get creative with formations without going to the sideline for a substitute. Sumo-Karngbaye already boasts strong chemistry with Leary, who he played with at N.C. State.

2023 UK season opener

Ball State at Kentucky

When: Noon Saturday

TV: SEC Network

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

2022 records: Ball State 5-7 (3-5 MAC), Kentucky 7-6 (3-5 SEC)

Series: Kentucky leads 1-0

Last meeting: Kentucky won 28-20 on Sept. 8, 2001, in Lexington

Kentucky football preview: What you need to know about the 2023 Wildcats

Which freshman could join Anthony Brown-Stephens, Ty Bryant in helping UK football in 2023?

Why this Wildcat’s growth could be one of biggest developments of UK football preseason

How Devin Leary worked to justify the hype as Kentucky football’s quarterback for hire

These five underrated Wildcats deserve more attention for Kentucky football in 2023