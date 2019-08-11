What Should We Expect From Klassik Radio AG's (ETR:KA8) Earnings In The Years Ahead?

The latest earnings announcement Klassik Radio AG (ETR:KA8) released in May 2019 revealed that the business gained from a strong tailwind, eventuating to a double-digit earnings growth of 26%. Below, I've laid out key growth figures on how market analysts view Klassik Radio's earnings growth outlook over the next few years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be looking at earnings excluding extraordinary items to exclude one-off activities to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Analysts' expectations for next year seems buoyant, with earnings expanding by a robust 38%. This growth seems to continue into the following year with rates arriving at double digit 75% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting €3.0m by 2022.

Even though it’s informative understanding the growth year by year relative to today’s figure, it may be more insightful analyzing the rate at which the business is moving on average every year. The benefit of this technique is that it ignores near term flucuations and accounts for the overarching direction of Klassik Radio's earnings trajectory over time, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I've appended a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 16%. This means, we can expect Klassik Radio will grow its earnings by 16% every year for the next couple of years.

